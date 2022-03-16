5 opulent green bathroom ideas to inspire your renovation

Got an exciting bathroom renovation on your project wish list? If you’re on the hunt for inspiration for your dream space, we’ve got some great green bathroom ideas that will inject a luxury feel into this all-important room.

If green is on your radar this year, you’ve landed in just the right place for some renovation inspiration. This colour is bang on-trend for bathrooms right now, and Zoe Jones, Senior Content Producer for Roper Rhodes agrees with us. ‘Now more than ever, there is a demand for more exciting colourways in bathroom design,’ she says.

Why green? ‘From rich, classic hunting green to soft sage and lustrous emerald, we feel that green has made the successful transition from kitchen to bathroom and our newest collections strongly reflect that trend,’ says Zoe. And honestly? We couldn’t agree more.

Injecting green into your space through the addition of just one piece of decor or furniture might be just what your bathroom needs. Why? Whether your bathroom lacks windows or is flooded with light, green will help bring the outdoors in. Plus, the colour green is associated with nature and health. We recommend a subtle shade of green so as not to drown a bathroom (no pun intended) as a brighter shade might dominate the space.

Inspiring green ideas for your bathroom

Bathrooms are synonymous with relaxation, and whether your idea of bliss is a steaming hot dip in your tub or a long shower spent singing to your favourite songs, you’ll probably agree. Green is a calming colour that is a great choice when looking to update your bathroom scheme.

Let’s get started with our 5 favourite green bathroom ideas to inspire your renovation, and motivate you to give your bathroom a refresh.

1. Choose green for a traditional look

If your interior style leans towards more traditional designs, green is the perfect colour to inject old-world charm into your bathroom scheme. The green furniture units sit smartly in the centre of this room, giving off modern country vibes thanks to a versatile juniper green finish. With Art Deco inspired floor tiles, and striking black wall lights and this classic bathroom is given a smart, modern twist.

Clean lines and a luxury hand-painted finish are a key element in this stunning country-style Burford range. Perfect for a range of home decor styles, with framed doors and personalisable brassware, you can tailor these units to suit the rest of your bathroom design.

Perfectly balanced with textured squared wall tiles that feel light and bright, this bathroom, though it contains plenty of black accents, is anything but dim or dreary.

Burford Furniture, Price on application.

2. Opt for a muted green Japandi look

If you’re after a modern and minimalist green bathroom design, then a modular furniture system that maximises the usable floor space and hides away bathroom clutter to maintain a contemporary vibe, should be top of your list. The Aruba fitted furniture range from Roper Rhodes ticks all the boxes.

Assess your storage needs, and choose from floor units, shelving units, multiple drawer units and full height units – or mix and match depending on how much you need to hide away. Fitted bathroom furniture makes an easy job of ensuring your space looks well-considered and effortlessly stylish.

Why not style up your space with an on-trend, Japandi look? These juniper green units with colour-matched handles, will soften an all-white scheme. Mirror the Aruba’s simple shapes with linear patterns on walls and floors.

Aruba Fitted Furniture, Price on application.

3. Use green to create a sense of calm

Give your bathroom a refresh and inject a sense of nature with gentle, agave green. Paired with lush, bathroom-friendly plants and pared-back accessories, the Fairmont vanity unit is the perfect pop of colour for a tranquil, spa-style space.

Subtle in colour but striking in design, the Fairmont furniture range is an ideal addition to mid-century modern homes, with a contemporary twist to give your bathroom something your other rooms might lack: a sense of uniqueness.

Banish clutter with deep pull-out storage and drawer organisers that allow ample space for toiletries and spare towels. Keeping surfaces clear will help to create a sense of calm, whether you are drawing yourself a hot bath, or doing your skincare routine ready for a busy day.

Fairmont Furniture, from £850.

4. Experiment with colour for a family-friendly vibe

Play around with unexpected colour combinations such as juniper green and coral to create a playful, light and airy look in your family bathroom. Choose wall-mounted units (this is from the Scheme range) to allow the light to flood around your bathroom – and keeping the floor clear creates the illusion of more space to work with.

We all know how much stuff can gather in a busy family bathroom, so good storage is essential! Inside this simple yet stylish storage solution there are organisers to keep your things neat and tidy, inside and out. With sleek handles offering a modern look, the Scheme units will let you showcase your floor and wall tiles in their entirety, meaning it’s a great solution for making smaller spaces look bigger.

Scheme Furniture, from £252.

5. Up the luxury feel with green marble tiles

Want to add a luxurious pop of green to your bathroom? For a smart update, consider switching up your bathroom wall tiles. These super luxurious green marble tiles won’t just help you turn your shower into your very own oasis – large-format tiles are ideal for maximising the sense of space in a shower area.

Contrast the green tiles with a graphic black shower system to add a contemporary edge and give this corner of your bathroom an instant refresh. Pop a couple of bathroom-friendly plants and some bamboo or wooden decor in there and you’re golden. And yes, guests will comment on these gorgeous wow-worthy tiles.

The combination of green tiles and black shower will offer a statement-worthy look to direct attention straight to the shower area so there’s no mistaking the room’s focal point. It’s giving us rainforest-meets-luxury hotel vibes. And we’re totally here for it.

Unity Shower System, from £525.

Feeling inspired?

Take a closer look at the products featured by viewing a Roper Rhodes brochure online or requesting your very own copy to keep.

Download a brochure now. Follow on Instagram @roperrhodes for further inspiration.