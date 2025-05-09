I'm convinced that pistachio green is the next big bathroom colour trend for 2026 - here's how to make it work

Every year we see a new shade take the stage in bathroom design, and although as we're already halfway through 2025, we're safe to report on one of the biggest colour trends we've seen popping up - pistachio green.

Varying shades of pale green and blue have always been popular bathroom colour schemes, favoured for their tranquil properties that make them well-situated in a room where relaxation comes first. However, we're officially waving goodbye to nautical themes and instead focusing on an equally serene scheme that is a touch more contemporary.

Pistachio has been a popular colour choice around the home and is predicted to continue trending into 2026. It's like the mature older sibling of a soft blue palette, offering the same ease when decorating with it and a laid-back atmosphere when it comes to unwinding at the end of the day.

Here's why it's predicted to be one of the best bathroom colour trends for 2026 and why you should consider it for your next design refresh.

Pistachio bathroom ideas

1. Try a coloured bath

(Image credit: Ripples)

Retro bathroom designs are having a big resurgence. While we might be scarred by vintage avocado bathroom sets, coloured baths are back on the scene in contemporary styles and actually make a fun addition to a wash space.

Pistachio is the perfect shade to choose for a standalone rolltop bath - it adds a playful touch while being easy to style against a simple neutral bathroom scheme.

'We’re seeing pistachio green as a big colour for bathrooms in 2025 – especially for painted baths. The beauty of our roll top baths is that you can have them painted to precisely the colour you want – and we think this gentle colour looks fabulous against the white interior of the bath. You can choose a roll top bath to be the one splash of colour in a space, or coordinate it with other pieces in the bathroom,' explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

2. Paint your walls for a quick refresh

(Image credit: The Secret Drawer)

If you're on the hunt for how to create a luxury bathroom on a budget without undergoing a big renovation then paint is the ultimate solution.

Bathroom paint ideas have the potential to completely alter the look and feel of a space, so don't be afraid of drenching the entire space in one shade - even if you have a small cloakroom to work with. Pistachio has a soothing quality so you can afford to go bold by painting the walls, cabinets and even accessories like a mirror in the same shade for a high-end look.

Laura Ashley Pistachio Eggshell Emulsion £24 at B&Q Laura Ashley's classic range of paints are perfect for classic interiors. Claybrook 'Tuscan Artichoke' £33 at Claybrook Claybrook's Italian inspired shade is the perfect way to achieve that vintage, Mediterranean aesthetic. Dulux Easycare Bathroom Dewy Lawn £28 at B&Q Dulux's bathroom range is specially formulated for high humidity spaces so you won't have to worry about your paint choice wearing badly.

3. Choose tiles with a pistachio green touch

(Image credit: Porcelain Superstore)

Bathroom tile ideas are the most versatile, and practical way, to revamp your wash space. Not only are they functional for water and humidity but the variety of patterns and colours makes it easy to dial into a trend.

Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’Pietra, explains, 'When it comes to tiling, you can’t go wrong with pistachio. Muted greens like this are soft, neutral and calming, and work in so many styles of tiles – from rustic to more luxe. Take our Aventuros tile – this really is a celebration of pattern and colour, inspired by traditional Portuguese designs. A great choice if you’re into maximalist pattern layering, you can also team it with natural wood and simpler schemes for a totally different look.'

If you've gone for pistachio walls, use this as a secondary colour in your patterned tiles to add dimension to the design.

4. Pair panelling with tiles

(Image credit: Otto Tiles & Design/Erdem Hamza)

For a more traditional bathroom scheme that will give your home a high-end, hotel-inspired touch, try out this bathroom wall panelling idea. Half-height tongue and groove panelling will make a bathroom feel super cosy, which when combined with a pistachio colour scheme, will be the perfect place to unwind.

By opting for panelling on half of the wall and tiles on the top half, you can still protect your walls from splashes while enjoying a more homely aesthetic.

As Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms explains, you can even bring this paint colour through to your grout above the panelling for a cohesive look. 'When it comes to tiling, we love how switching up the grout colour can really transform the look, on floors and walls, picking out colours from elsewhere in the room or adding a new dimension of design-led style.'

Are you tempted to try this popular shade in a bathroom? Let us know in the comments whether you're a fan of pistachio around the home or think it has a special place in a bathroom.