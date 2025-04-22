9 stunning yellow bathroom ideas that will inspire you to repaint your wash space in this trending colour

Yellow is well and truly having its moment in the world of interiors and rightly so. It's a colour that's never really left our homes, but has been happy to take a back seat as other shades stepped into the limelight. But 2025 is the year that it returns with a bang, and I can't think of a better way to add it to a home than with some yellow bathroom ideas.

So if you're looking for new bathroom colour schemes to give your washroom a refresh, then look no further than this sunny shade. Interior Designer Sophie Robinson comments, 'Yellow is such a fabulous choice for a bathroom. It brings a sense of sunshine, optimism, and positive energy, which is just what you need to kickstart your day. Bathrooms are often small or dark, so a hit of yellow can really help brighten the space and lift the mood.'

Here I've compiled some gorgeous yellow bathroom ideas to give your space a new look, plus I've spoken to more industry experts to get their advice on using this shade too.

Read on to be inspired...

1. Opt for yellow in lieu of natural light

(Image credit: Future PLC / French and Tye)

The first of our yellow bathroom ideas is perfect for bathrooms that have little or no natural light. It's fairly common for small bathrooms to have no external windows, especially if you live in a flat or basement apartment, so these are spaces that will hugely benefit from a shot of sunshine yellow in some capacity.

Jorge Hernandez, Head of Product Design at Crosswater explains, 'Yellow is a great colour choice for bathrooms, offering both aesthetic appeal and practical benefits. In spaces with limited natural light, yellow’s bright, warm tones enhance the light, making the room feel more open and airier. It can transform your bathroom into a sunlit haven, creating a cheerful atmosphere.'

'Yellow’s vibrant nature also infuses the space with a welcoming, uplifting energy. Whether used on an accent wall, in tiles or through accessories, it adds a joyful element that sets a positive tone for your day.'

2. Pair yellow with green (or blue, or pink, or plum....)

(Image credit: Jonathan Bond/Otta Design)

You might be wondering what colours go with yellow in a bathroom, and you'll be pleased to hear there are several! (Although it is worth noting that there are also a few colours you should never pair with butter yellow too.)

'Yellow is a colour that embodies joy, and it has the unique ability to transform any space into one filled with positivity, ' comments Emma Bestley, Co-Founder and Creative Director of YesColours.

'Yellow is a good option in the bathroom for those looking to infuse their morning routine with a burst of energy. Its sunny nature sets an uplifting tone that can put you in a good frame of mind for the day ahead.'

'When it comes to pairing yellow, the possibilities are endless. Green is a natural match because of its calming and restorative nature - the two create a peaceful and earthy feel to the space.'

'Warmer shades of yellow can add a sense of warmth and luxury to a bathroom, creating a cosy and inviting mood. These tones are especially effective when paired with deeper colours, like navy blues or deep plum. While these darker hues are not often seen in bathrooms, they can be an exciting choice for those wanting to introduce a bit of drama and added flair - perfect for creating a striking focal point in smaller spaces like a downstairs bathroom,' Emma explains.

Emma Bestley Co-Founder and Creative Director at YesColours Emma co-founded YesColours back in 2020 and has helped to grow it into the UK's newest and most exciting homegrown paint brand. Originally a painter, Emma has worked in museums, fashion buying, events and advertising, and is a self-confessed colour obsessive. She is also one of the lucky few people to have Grapheme Colour Synesthesia, which means her brain merges her senses so she always sees colour and emotion in words, numbers and even days of the week.

3. Drench the whole room in yellow

(Image credit: BC Designs)

'Butter yellow is a brilliant choice for colour drenching a bathroom as it brings warmth, softness and a gentle glow that works beautifully in both modern and period homes', explains Keeley Sutcliffe, Design Manager at BC Designs.

'In the bathroom above, the same tone is used across the walls, ceiling and woodwork, which creates a cohesive, cocooning effect that feels instantly calming. It allows other elements like the rich red terracotta floor tiles, traditional pedestal basin and textural mirror frame to stand out without competing for attention.'

'Colour drenching works particularly well in smaller or awkwardly shaped bathrooms, like those with sloped ceilings, because it removes visual breaks and enhances the architectural character of the room. Yellow is light enough to reflect daylight but has enough depth to feel inviting even in low-light conditions. It’s a timeless alternative to white or grey, and pairs perfectly with heritage-style brassware and vintage-inspired fittings.'

Sophie adds, 'One of my top tips for using yellow in a bathroom is don't be afraid to go bold! Small bathrooms can handle strong colours beautifully! In fact, embracing a rich yellow across the walls, ceiling and even woodwork can turn a boxy bathroom into a joyful little jewel box.'

4. Swap a white basin for yellow

(Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

Another of our favourite yellow bathroom ideas is swapping out your boring white sanitaryware for something a bit more fun!

Louise Ashdown, Head of Design at West One Bathrooms comments, 'Butter yellow is one of this years biggest bathroom colour trends, and is a fresh alternative to classic white. And it has translated perfectly into bathrooms, wet rooms and shower rooms. A less daunting choice than dark or bold colours for sanitaryware, glossy ceramic designs in this softer sunny tone reflect the light and introduce a sense of warmth into a space. It can be a real mood booster when you get up in the morning.'

Sophie agrees that adding yellow in unexpected places can insert some joy into your bathroom.

'A painted vanity, window frame, or even a yellow ceiling can inject just the right amount of personality without overwhelming the space,' she explains.

Louise Ashdown Head of Design at West One Bathrooms Louise has worked in the industry for over 18 years and her passion for bathroom design is unparalleled. At West One Bathrooms, one of the UK’s premium and luxury bathroom retailers, she heads up the design and creative teams, overseeing all the bathroom projects, as well as sourcing the latest products.

5. Wow with a yellow wallpaper

(Image credit: WallpaperDirect)

It's not just paint that can add colour and interest to your washroom, as bathroom wallpaper ideas can be just as affective too.

And before you start questioning, should you wallpaper a bathroom, the answer is absolutely yes, and it makes for one of our top yellow bathroom ideas.

Melanie Adams, Global Head of wallpaperdirect explains, 'Yellow is a perfect colour to consider when choosing wallpaper for a bathroom, and the key is selecting the right shade for the atmosphere you want to create. To build a peaceful oasis, consider using the new neutral, a buttery yellow. This shade strikes the perfect balance of colour and calm, ideal for unwinding from a busy day'.

'On the other hand, if you’re looking for a space to energise you for the day, a bright yellow wallpaper can help create a space that is both invigorating and uplifting.'

Sophie adds, 'Cloakrooms are perfect for playful colour. If you’re nervous about going bright in the main bathroom, a downstairs loo is the ideal place to experiment with a vibrant yellow or a fun wallpaper.'

6. Use yellow to anchor pattern

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

Another great yellow bathroom idea is to use the shade to pair with a bold tile pattern. When it comes to bathroom tile ideas, you can be as bold (or subtle) as you like, and yellow will always be there as a shade to ground it.

Grazzie Wilson, Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra, explains, 'Yellow, and in particular, Butter Yellow, is an incredibly grounding colour when used in bathrooms as it creates a soft, sun-washed backdrop that allows pattern and texture to shine.'

'In the bathroom above, it acts as the perfect counterbalance to the bold checkerboard tiling, letting the eye rest while still holding its own.'

'What makes it so effective is how well it handles tonal contrast. The butter yellow pairs beautifully with the richer, deeper shades of ochre and brown in the tiles; there’s warmth running through every layer, which keeps the scheme feeling connected. Rather than compete, the colours echo each other. That repetition creates visual rhythm, which is what makes the room feel so cohesive.'

'Checkerboard is a strong design statement but anchoring it with a muted tone like this brings elegance and softness. It’s playful, yes, but also incredibly refined when used with intention,' Grazzie adds.

7. Choose a yellow bathtub

(Image credit: BC Designs)

If you're looking for just a pop of yellow in your bathroom scheme, then how about opting for a yellow bath tub? You might be wondering how to paint a bath, but it's actually pretty straightforward and could completely transform your space.

Keeley advises, 'Choosing the colour for a freestanding bath can be really tricky – it’s an investment piece so naturally, you’ll want to get the balance between longevity and statement style. I’m a big believer that butter yellow ticks both boxes. As an accent colour, its milky tones are subtle yet wonderfully warm – and it can blend into a room with a period, modern or retro style.’

'Whether it’s for a space bathed in natural light or a north facing room, a yellow bath introduces just the right amount of colour – you could say it’s a new neutral. Team with crisp white, pops of brighter shades or tone it down with wood finishes, it’s fabulously versatile, plus painting your existing bath is a great budget bathroom idea. We’re seeing it paired with sleek chrome fittings – a finish that’s having its own renaissance – to reflect the buttery yellow colour back into the room.'

8. Use yellow to create a country-style bathroom

(Image credit: Original Style)

'Yellow bathrooms don’t need to feel like diving into a bowl of lemons', comments Michael Rolland, managing director at The Paint Shed. 'The shade can be surprisingly subtle.'

'The key lies in creating a well-balanced colour palette. If you’re working with a bold banana yellow like Little Greene’s Carys, consider pairing it with soft pastels such as blush pink, peach, pale mint-blue, or off-white. These gentle tones are often found in country cottage-inspired settings and, when combined with natural wood and metal accents, they can enhance the warmth and brightness of a bathroom whilst giving it a cosy, yet distinctive retro charm,' he explains.

Emma agrees that yellow can be used in a much more subtle way and is perfect for small spa bathroom ideas.

'For those seeking a more tranquil feel, softer yellow tones are perfect for creating a serene setting, especially for your evening routine. The subtlety of these hues creates a calming environment that promotes relaxation. Butter yellows blend well with other colours, such as neutrals and pastels, allowing the space to feel clean, balanced, and peaceful.'

'And if you want to add more texture could consider combining yellow with organic materials such as wood or stone for the ideal balance of colour and natural elements,' she advises.

9. Accessorise with yellow

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jamie Mason)

Finally, the last of our yellow bathroom ideas is for those who only want to dip their toe into the yellow trend.

'Yellow is the perfect colour for creating a balanced and inviting bathroom, whether you’re looking to add warmth, personality or a touch of luxury,' comments Jorge.

'One of yellows greatest strengths is its versatility. It can be bold and contemporary or soft and serene, depending on how it’s paired with other colours. For a striking contrast, yellow complements deep, rich tones like navy blue or charcoal grey, creating a dramatic, modern aesthetic.'

'Alternatively, for a more subtle, harmonious feel, yellow pairs beautifully with neutral shades like white or beige, allowing the colour to stand out without overpowering the space.'

'But if you're not ready to commit to yellow as a main colour, a good place to start is with accessories. Towels, bath mats and shower curtains are an easy way to introduce yellow without making a permanent change.'

FAQS

What is the best yellow for a small bathroom?

Depending on what your style is, there are a number of yellow shades you could opt for in a small bathroom, but a soft shade could be a winner.

Sophie says, 'My go-to yellow shades for bathrooms are ‘Babouche’ by Farrow & Ball, which is bright, playful and full of personality; 'Persian’ by Edward Bulmer, a warm and grounding shade; 'Dayroom Yellow’ by Farrow & Ball- soft and pretty, perfect for small or light-starved spaces and 'True Joy’ by Dulux, as it's vibrant and energising, the perfect feel-good shade.'

'Bathrooms can sometimes get overlooked when it comes to colour, but they’re actually a brilliant place to make a bold design statement – and yellow is just the colour to do it with, no matter what size that space', she comments.

Who has the largest range of bathroom-safe yellow paint shades?

When you're looking for a yellow paint for your bathroom, Micheal advises not to skimp on quality and ensure you use a bathroom-safe formula.

'Quality is important when it comes to bathroom paints. As bathrooms are also regularly exposed to high levels of humidity, it’s a good idea to opt for a paint that is mould resistant and designed to be durable to splashes and marks.'

'My personal recommendation would be Benjamin Moore’s Scuff–X, which is designed for use in high-traffic areas and is resistant to scuffs, scratches and general wear. It can also be washed, wiped or scrubbed repeatedly without damaging the colour.'

My bold yellow recommendations for bathrooms would be Benjamin Moore Yellow Haze and Benjamin Moore Sundance, while my neutral yellow recommendations would be Dulux Ivory Lace and Farrow & Ball Tallow.

So will you be grabbing your paint brush and opting for this sunny shade in your wash room?