We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We may be on day two of Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a great discount when you shop today. We’ve been finding the top Prime Day coffee machine deals from De’Longhi, Nespresso, Breville, Krups and other brands we LOVE!

See the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can still shop

Perhaps a year of instant coffee has made you realise you need to work on your barista skills, or you’re feeling the need to upgrade your french press for a pod machine. Whatever the reason you’re looking for a Prime Day coffee machine deal, you’re in the right place.

Some of the top Prime Day coffee machine deals can save you over 50%, and there are some Ideal Home Approved machines on sale too. Of course, you can check out our best coffee machine guide for complete reviews, but this is the place to be for amazing coffee machine savings.

Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals

Pod coffee machine deals

We’re fans of a pod coffee machine, and they are also one of the most popular items to buy come Prime Day. Why? Well for a start, there’s the growing popularity of recyclable coffee pods, and you still get all the convenience of using a neat and tidy pod, with that same delicious result.

De’Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch | was £280, now £155 (save 45%)

This beauty has a milk wand and adjustable controls for making your pod coffee more versatile. Get it for almost half price this Prime Day. View Deal

De’Longhi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Mini Me | £109.99 £59 (save £50.99) at Amazon

Lusting after a new coffee machine? This way, you can make your coffee to go instead of spending crazy amounts each day on takeaway. This machine comes with six boxes of coffee included, while it’s compact so it won’t stick out like a sore thumb on your kitchen worktop. View Deal

Nespresso XN903840 Vertuo Plus Special Edition | was £180, now £69 (save 62%)

This beautiful pod coffee machine won five stars from our reviewer, so it’s Ideal Home Approved. Now reduced by more than £111, that is a very affordable luxury you can treat yourself to. There is also the bonus that you can claim 50 coffee capsules and two months of free coffee subscription when you buy. View Deal

Breville All-in-One Coffee House | was £219, now £139.99 at Amazon (save £80)

Get a coffee machine that does it all with the Breville All-in-one. It takes capsules and grounds to make authentic espresso as well as filter coffees. With a 15 bar pump and a milk wand, it’s a top pick. View Deal

Bean-to-cup coffee machine deals

Video Of The Week

While they cost more, you can’t beat a bean-to-cup for the freshest, most authentic coffee. Taking your beans, grinding them down, and brewing delicious espressos or luscious lungos, these machines are for real home baristas.

Krups Evidence EA893D40 Automatic Espresso Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | was £949, now £569

It’s still not cheap, but if you want a fully automatic bean-to-cup coffee machine then this one from Krups is a top choice. It’s got Bluetooth connectivity and settings for everything from espresso to macchiato. Plus, it’s 40% off. View Deal

De’Longhi Magnifica | was £349, now £249 (save £100)

The De’Longhi Magnifica does it all. It can be adjusted to make espressos or long coffees, as well as single and double drinks, as well as offering a milk wand and smart self-cleaning. View Deal

De’Longhi Eletta | was £829, now £499 at Amazon (save £330)

The Eletta is about as smart as they come. This fully automatic machine has an on-board milk frother and buttons for making your favourite drinks in an instant. View Deal

Save on coffee this Prime Day

What good is a Prime Day coffee machine deal without the coffee? Secure some premium beans or a bulk supply of pods to see you through to next Prime Day. Trust us, there’s some awesome savings right now.