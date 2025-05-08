This pastel pink kitchen shows how to make the most out of an awkward galley layout - here are 6 clever tricks the designers used

Galley kitchens are notoriously one of the most difficult kitchen layouts to work with - they're too narrow to squeeze in an island and lack a back wall to bridge the two sides, making storage a hot commodity. As a result, when a small galley kitchen is done right, it's more impressive than even the most expansive, high-budget kitchen renovations.

This ballet-slipper pink kitchen in a North-West London home shows how simple it is to bring personality into a small space in a way that feels accessible. Designed by renovation platform Beams, who aim to bring interior design to the masses by working with local experts for a project-managed process, this kitchen shows that a difficult shape or compact space is not a hindrance but rather an exciting challenge.

'When designing the space, it was important to make the most of the narrower footprint. With this in mind, everything is built around usability and each element has a purpose. While nothing is merely decorative, there is beauty in the functionality: the pale pink cabinetry adds warmth, flatters the natural light and grounds the space,' explains Simon Ribchester, head of design at Beams.

Here's how Beams helped to create this homeowner's kitchen, plus how you can take some small kitchen ideas and tricks from the saccharine scheme.

1. Envelop in a sweet shade

(Image credit: Beams/Kristy Noble)

Choosing the right kitchen colour scheme for a small galley layout can be tough, and as a result, it can be tempting to play it safe and stick with white.

However, drenching the space in colour will actually invigorate the space so much more and create a warm and inviting design that you actually want to spend time in.

'We drew inspiration from 1930’s American diners - and the client loves pink! We layered pink tones on the kitchen units and walls to create a warm and inviting style whilst keeping the bold chequered floor,' Simon explains

While we love Shaker kitchen ideas, in a compact room removing some of the fuss on cabinets will reduce visual clutter. The Betty range from Beams has simple slab doors with a light sheen, helping light to bounce around the room.

2. Choose space-saving features

(Image credit: Beams/Kristy Noble)

If you want a clutter-free kitchen that feels enjoyable to use then keeping as much space as possible for clever storage is key. This in reverse means that you'll need to opt for compact features such as appliances and a sink so that it doesn't take up too much room.

Undermount sinks are perfect for small spaces. While we love the look of Belfast sinks, they take up half of a cupboard that could be better used for cleaning supplies. Building in draining ridges to the worktop also means this space doubles up as a draining board or practical food prep space when dishes aren't drying.

3. Let the light in

(Image credit: Beams/Kristy Noble)

Embracing light in a kitchen isn't as simple as maximising window space, although that is one thing that this homeowner focussed on. French-inspired floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to a small Juliet balcony, enhancing the length of the small galley layout and adding to a cosy bistro-inspired space.

However, the real expertise is in the choice of kitchen tile ideas and cabinetry. The homeowner kept their original black and white floor tiles which adds a vintage touch to the space, and when combined with the slightly reflective cabinetry, works together to increase the amount of light.

4. Opt for drawers over cupboards

(Image credit: Beams/Kristy Noble)

Cupboards are undoubtedly a great storage choice but for small space where you want to pack in organisation, drawers might be the better choice.

The very best kitchen storage ideas are those that work in tandem with how you move around the space. It's no good having solely cupboards when you need to grab utensils or smaller items and they're stashed away behind bigger items. Just make sure to incorporate deep drawers for pots, pans and lesser-used small appliances.

5. Mix and match hardware

(Image credit: Beams/Kristy Noble)

Cabinet handles, although small, have the potential to define the overall style of the kitchen. Contemporary abstract handles, like this squiggle style from Plank, would make the pink cupboards fun and playful, whereas the chosen brass designs take on a grown-up, antique-inspired look.

The homeowner chose to mix and match a darker brushed brass cup handle with smaller knobs in a lighter brass material. It creates a look with texture and depth, and also makes each cabinet easier to open which is the most important factor.

6. Don't be afraid to accessorise

(Image credit: Beams/Kristy Noble)

Advice for decorating small kitchens often shies away from keeping anything on show on worktops in order to avoid a cluttered look, but when done thoughtfully, it can be a wonderful way to inject personality.

Utilising awkward spaces for ledges to prop books on or adding a small table for a plant and fruit bowl will make your kitchen feel like a home and won't take up precious worktop space. This homeowner also shows how it's possible to keep items on your surfaces too - by keeping cooking essentials contained in a basket or tray, it makes it easy to move around when needed and prevents clutter from building up.

If you're faced with a galley kitchen too, let us know below whether you're tempted to try out a pastel shade just like this one.