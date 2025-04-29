Can neighbours complain about outside lights? Experts urge you to check your garden lighting if you want to keep the peace

If you've recently upgraded your garden lights and they're a few shades brighter than before, it's really important to consider whether or not they're going to affect your neighbours.

Because, in short, the answer to the question - can neighbours complain about outside lights - is unfortunately a yes. But it does depend on how bright or intrusive your garden lighting ideas are, and there needs to be a solid reason behind the complaint.

Whether you're worried about your neighbours complaining or you're on the other side of the fence and wondering what to do. I spoke to expect who can advise on how to enjoy your garden lighting this summer, without annoying the neighbours.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Jon Saeed, managing director of outdoor lighting company Lighting Legends , summarises why neighbours can complain about lights in your garden. 'Under the Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act 2005, overly intrusive lighting can be classed as a statutory nuisance, meaning local councils have the power to investigate and take action if someone’s outdoor lights are interfering with the use or enjoyment of nearby homes,' he says.

GOV.UK guidelines confirm this, stating that councils are required to look into complaints around garden lights if the lights could be classed as a 'statutory nuisance'. The criteria for this is the following:

The lights unreasonably and substantially interfere with the use or enjoyment of a home or other premises

The lights injure health or be likely to injure health

How bright are outside lights allowed to be?

So now we know that excessively bright lights are one of the key garden lighting mistakes to avoid, there are some pointers that will help you get the right lights for your garden, while keeping the peace with your neighbours.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Firstly, know that there aren't specific guidelines on how bright outdoor lights are allowed to be. It often comes down to your best judgement on whether or not you think the lights are bright enough to be considered a nuisance.

Lee Trethewey, Managing Director at Sustainable Furniture says that in regards to outdoor lights, councils will typically assess:

The lights' brightness in comparison to the environment

Where the lighting is directed (for example, if it's being aimed directly into a neighbours' window, it will likely be determined as a statutory nuisance)

How long the lights are on (constant bright lighting is more likely to be seen as a nuisance than occasional use of the same lights)

Whether or not the lighting is intrusive or excessive for the particular residential setting

'Councils will always use a common-sense and case-by-case approach rather than a strict brightness threshold,' Lee summarises.

You can use the above framework as a general rule of thumb on whether or not your lights would be considered a statutory nuisance. Remember that if a neighbour does complain, the council are required to investigate.

'If the council agrees that the lighting is causing a nuisance, they can issue an abatement notice, therefore ordering the homeowner to take action,' Lee says. 'For example, they might ask you to reposition, shield, dim or even switch off certain lights.'

If you're unsure on whether or not your garden lights are too bright, it might be worth approaching the neighbours yourself. In an ideal world, they would come to you before they complained to the council - but this isn't always guaranteed. Asking them directly if your lights are bothering them provides an opportunity for them to tell you; This way, you can amend your outdoor lighting before the council get involved.

Garden lights that will keep the neighbours happy

TCP LED Festoon Lights, 10m, Clear Filament Globe, Warm White £29 at B&Q Festoon lights are a pretty safe bet when it comes to garden lighting. They're unlikely to get bright enough to disturb your neighbours, but still bring a nice ambience to summer evenings. These ones from B&Q are 10m in length, and a good budget-friendly option. Habitat Warm White Solar Stake Lights - Set of 10 £18 at Habitat The Warm White Solar Stake Lights are one of the designer-looking outdoor lamps from Habitat we've got our eye on. Their dainty design means they're unlikely to cause problems with the neighbours, but they're pretty enough to make an impact. They look a lot more expensive than £18. Lighting Legends Eclipse Duo Black Outdoor Wall Mounted Up & Down Led Light £20 at B&Q For a modern, industrial aesthetic, this wall-mounted LED light from Lighting Legends will provide ample amount of light for the garden. With a tempered glass lens, the light is IP65 waterproof rated and designed for outdoor use all year round.

How do I deal with my neighbour's bright lights?

If you're on the other side of the fence and a neighbour's lights are bothering you, try to approach the issue with a friendly conversation first. 'Often, people aren’t aware their lighting is causing a problem, and so a polite chat can lead to a quick fix, like adjusting the angle of a floodlight or using a lower brightness setting,' Jon says.

If a conversation doesn't lead to any action being taken, Lee recommends to start a record of when and how the lights are affecting you (dates, times, duration etc.). 'And try and take photos of the lights and their disturbance if possible,' he advises. 'This will give you something to show the council, which is the next step if there's still no changes made by your neighbour.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

You can fill out a light nuisance report online via your local council's website, and they will need to investigate. If the council deems the lighting to be a statutory nuisance, they'll issue an abatement notice and your neighbour will be legally required to take action.

In the meantime, there are some things you can try to lessen the impact of the bright lights. 'Opt for thick, blackout curtains and blinds,' Lee recommends. 'This will help to decrease the amount of light that comes through windows.'

Some blinds are better for blackout than others, so do shop around before you make a purchase. You can also try rearranging your furniture as a temporary measure. It's not ideal, but moving sofas and beds away from the most affected windows will make a big difference while the issue is being resolved.

Now that we've cleared up the question, can neighbours complain about outside lights, you can look forward to spending more time in the garden this summer, (hopefully) hassle-free.