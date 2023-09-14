Is this the most stylish pod coffee machine ever? We try the new Nespresso x Sage collaboration

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Do stylish pod coffee machines actually exist? They do now, with the inception of the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista, which is as beautiful as you'd expect given that it's been designed in collaboration with coffee titans Sage.

While Nespresso has already captured the market when it comes to the best pod coffee machines, this machine has a luxury edge to it for those looking to elevate their coffee bars to the next level.

Okay so investing in this machine is costly, but you'll be able to make every coffee under the sun with it once it's in your house. There'll be no need to pop to your local coffee shop for a flat white or cappuccino with the Vertuo Creatista, thanks to the hands-free steam wand that comes as part of the all-in-one unit.

We put the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista through its paces at our dedicated test facility to see how all of the features of this machine measure up against its RRP.

Nespresso Creatista Vertuo Coffee Machine specs

Dimensions: 9.6 x 16.4 x 12.7 in (h x w x d)

9.6 x 16.4 x 12.7 in (h x w x d) Capacity : 2 litres

: 2 litres Weight: 15lbs

15lbs Capsule container capacity: 10 small capsules / 6 large capsules

Who tested the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista?

Molly tested this pod coffee machine at the dedicated test facility before coming to a verdict on it, getting through (far too) many coffee pods in the process.

Molly tested this pod coffee machine at the dedicated test facility before coming to a verdict on it, getting through (far too) many coffee pods in the process.

Unboxing and first impressions

With this machine, everything is pretty, even the box, which is complete with a handle. You're going to need it, as this machine is fairly heavy, despite the fact it's a pod-eating model.

It's clearly been designed in the style of popular Sage machines like the Sage Barista Touch Impress, and it works, giving the impression of an expensive espresso machine. The silver exterior elevates things further, and it's got a lovely curvature to it too. You can also pick this machine up with a black finish if you want to break up the silver colour.

Putting the machine together was easy, especially thanks to the magnetic drip tray that fits along the front. The water tank, which annoyingly doesn't feature a handle, lives in the back. Everything fits together compactly, though this is still a somewhat bulky machine compared to something like the Nespresso Vertuo Pop.

What's it like to use?

As you might have guessed from its name, this machine uses Nespresso Vertuo pods. These new, larger Nespresso pods are exclusive to the brand, meaning that you won't be able to shop for cheaper alternatives elsewhere.

We tried a whole host of Vertuo pods out with this machine, including some new and interesting flavours. This pod system is good for those who love the taste of this particular coffee which admittedly contains high-quality coffee, but it's less great if you usually stock up on a cheaper type of pod from your local supermarket.

Making espressos

Mixing up which type of coffee you opt for couldn't be easier with this machine. Why? Because each Vertuo pod has a barcode on it that lets the machine know whether it should be dispensing a single espresso or an entire mug of coffee, which means there's pretty much no input needed from you, except picking out the pod.

So for an espresso, I popped the corresponding pod in, pressed the button on the top and then waited for the coffee to dispense. The espresso that quickly emerged was nicely hot and ready to drink, with a great flavour.

With the machine, Nepsresso also included their Barista collection mugs, which you can pick up from £23 from Nespresso.

Making cappuccinos



This second test allowed me to see how good the fancy steam wand is on this machine. I started out by frothing the milk in the included stainless steel jug.

I'd say the milk frother is the part of this machine that impressed me the most. It's by far the cleverest of its kind I've ever used and requires essentially no hands-on work from you.

Once you've measured out your milk, popped it under the frother and picked your milk setting from the three options, the in-built temperature gauge will read the milk, and the frother will get it up to the perfect temperature.

You can also rely on the minimum and maximum markers inside the jug to prevent overfilling the milk too, with the included instructions letting you know which recipe requires which amount of milk.

This is great for beginners and makes the introduction to steaming your own milk stress-free. There are three temperature levels and three froth levels to choose from, and when your milk is ready, you simply take out the jug and pour your milk over your espresso. You can have a go at latte art while you're there, and practice those skills with milk that's of the right consistency.

In this case, using the milk frother worked so well for creating the cappuccino. If you're currently spending a small fortune at your favourite coffee shop because milk-based hot drinks are too faff-prone or time-consuming to do at home, then this is the machine to take the guesswork out of the process for you.

Making iced drinks

Cold brew is very on trend at the minute, but brewing it at home is a 24-hour process, which is not ideal if you're after a low-effort morning routine. That's why with this machine Nespresso have designed cold brew capsules, which are inspired by the longer infusion process.

I tried one of the Nespresso recipes with these cold brew capsules, which involved adding ice and mint to the glass before adding the coffee and finishing with sparkling water.

Another great feature of this machine is that the spout on the exterior is situated very high, so you can fit essentially any type of glass under there. Nespresso even claims you can fit a carafe underneath. There's no need to transfer your espresso to another cup before you add it to your iced coffee, and if you want to prevent splashes, you can also raise the cup platform up. It's a small thing, but it adds to the overall premium feel.

While the cold brew wasn't to my personal taste, colleagues I was testing this machine with gave it their seal of approval. The range of Nespresso pods is really fun, especially these ones that are a little bit different, and take the sting out of the fact that you'll be signed up to only use branded pods with this machine.

Cleaning

As with other bean-to-cup machines I've tried, as you're paying a bit more, cleaning tends to be a little easier. The super clever milk frother remains very convenient after you're done with your coffee too, with the wand self-purging after every use. The pod bin, which is hidden around the side, can hold up to eight pods, so factor in that you're probably going to be emptying it on a weekly or twice weekly basis.

I have the Sage Barista Express Impress Coffee Machine at home and pretty much rely on the red float marker that alerts you when it's time to clean the drip tray. This machine has the same feature which is great if you're a bit forgetful when it comes to cleaning.

How does it compare to other coffee machines?

This is a very expensive pod coffee machine, so if you want a less bank-breaking alternative that still looks great, then the Smeg Lavazza A Modo Mio is worth checking out.

If you want to stick with Nespresso but like the sound of a built-in milk frother, then the Nespresso Lattissima might just suit you. It's a huge chunk cheaper than the Creatista, but admittedly not quite as pretty.

Should you buy the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista?

If I was in the market for a pod coffee machine and I had some money to spend, this would absolutely be my first choice. It looks the part, makes excellent-tasting coffee and actually has more adjustability than I thought it would, especially with the many milk settings available. If you love coffee but you're always in a rush, or you're just looking for something that's basically hands-free, you can't go wrong here.

The downside is that you're limited to Nespresso pods, which might mean budgeting your coffee addiction is a little tricky, as you're tied into Nespresso prices. This is also a big amount of money to spend, about the same that you could splurge on one of the best bean to cup coffee machines instead, meaning you could enjoy freshly ground coffee every day. The choice all comes down to how convenient you need your coffee making process to be.