This patio plant is practically unkillable, according to garden experts – it’s perfect for both novices and garden pros

If your patio is not blessed with an abundance of sun or your soil is lacking in nutrients and quality, it can feel a little disheartening when you spot your patio plants perishing - so, I asked the experts to reveal the unkillable patio plant everyone should invest in.

Sarcococca or sweet box is a low-maintenance shrub and one of the best shade-loving plants , making it virtually ‘unkillable’. Not only this, but sweet box has a lovely scent that will make your patio smell gorgeous .

Garden experts say adding sweet box to your patio is perfect for beginner gardeners as well as seasoned pros - this is everything you need to know.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why you should add sweet box to your patio

What makes sweet box a standout choice is its lovely white flowers that appear during winter. They’re beautiful, fragrant, and bloom during the colder months, making it one of the best winter-flowering shrubs , and an amazing plant for adding colour to your patio when not much else is blooming.

This hardy evergreen shrub is low maintenance, thriving in lower light conditions where many other plants might struggle. It doesn’t require regular watering, pruning, or fussing over, making it perfect for both beginner gardeners and those who just don’t have much time to spare,’ says Rachel Cole, seed manager at Mr Fothergill’s .

‘It’s also incredibly resilient; Sarcococca tolerates all soil types and doesn’t suffer much from pests. Simply mulching or adding a bit of compost once a year will keep it happy for months on end.

‘Plus, all varieties can be grown easily in large pots or containers. If you’re looking for a smaller option, Sarcococca saligna [available for £26.99 at Dobies ], or willow leaf sweet box, is a neat and compact choice. Got a sunnier patio? No problem, this plant can still thrive, just be sure to water it occasionally in warmer weather.’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweet box can be planted all year round, but for best results, the RHS recommends planting during spring and autumn. From then on, little care is needed, but it is recommended you keep the soil moist for the shrub’s first few seasons.

'Once sweet box is established, it's really easy to care for. You can even pop it in a shady spot and it'll thrive, so it's a great choice if you're looking to fill a shadowy corner of the patio,' says Sophie King, Ideal Home's Gardens Editor.

Planting sweet box is an easy way to add greenery to your patio all year round, and it’s so easy to care for that anyone can do it, too. Not only does sweet box survive in neglectful conditions, but it thrives.

Will you be adding this plant to your patio?