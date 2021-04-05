We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A bit of DIY, some determination and a whole lot of creative vision is often the key to revamping a room and the results can be astonishing. Take this bathroom painted tile makeover, for example, with its striking colour palette and botanical vibe – you’d never dream it used to be a plain and uninspiring scheme.

Belonging to Annemarie Otero, the bathroom has had a stunning update with a clever paint effect on the tiles, some vinyl flooring and affordable accessories – all for under £150.

Bathroom painted tile makeover

Before

As you can see, the white tiles, white fittings and dark floor don’t exactly create an inviting space. ‘The room was so bland and dull,’ says Annemarie. ‘It just didn’t fit in with the style of the rest of our house and desperately needed an update. However, we’d already renovated most of the house, so the budget we had was quite low. We had to get creative!’

Transformation time

You’d be forgiven for thinking these are new tiles on the wall, but it’s actually just paint. ‘I used Rust-Oleum all-surface paint, which was £18,’ says Annemarie. ‘I decided to paint slimmer-looking tiles over the existing large-format designs because if we ever renovate the bathroom they are the shape and style we’d go for.’

As all the woodwork was covered in layers of magnolia gloss, Annemarie needed to strip and sand it, before she could get around to painting it in a pink ombre effect. She also removed the shiny white bath panel and replaced it with a sheet of ply that she had cut by a local timber yard for just £11, before varnishing it to make it water-resistant.

‘The floor was extremely faded, as well, so I sourced a roll of vinyl from B&M for £40, which I fitted myself to keep costs down,’ says Annemarie.

After

We can’t quite believe how different this bathroom looks now and it’s all down to Annemarie’s hard work. ‘Paint can transform any space at a low cost, and you can always paint over it or strip it off if it doesn’t turn out the way you’d hoped,’ she says.

The dark green and pale pink scheme gives the room a much warmer feel, rather than the clinical look it had previously. We love the botanical vibe, too, with the palm-print shower curtain and plants in woven baskets adding a leafy lushness.

And as for the floor, the vinyl brings pattern and interest into the scheme and also makes for easy cleaning.

Spot the little wall shelf, too, which doubles up as a handy towel holder – ideal for storing bathroom bits and bobs. The window ledge has been used for even more plants in sweet pots, and over the sink sits a heart-shaped mirror hanging on a rope, which ties in with the other baskets in the room.

‘If you’re not keen on DIY, bringing accessories and houseplants in can offer you a low-budget update,’ says Annemarie. ‘Don’t be afraid to be bold!’

Has this makeover given you some ideas for updating your own bathroom?