Would you let AI decorate your home? We are testing out a clever new AI interior design shopping assistant – and you can too
Lila's goal is to simplify the experience of finding the right furniture and decor. Our trial will find out whether a free tool can satisfy a discerning interiors journalist's needs
As someone who has worked in interiors journalism for over a decade, I have what might be a slightly surprising confession. I have a love-hate relationship with decorating my own home.
Spending over eight hours a day looking at beautiful homes, I will never be short of inspiration. But when it comes to translating the stunning designs I see into my own space, I ricochet between having boundless enthusiasm to get going and crippling decision paralysis.
My home office redesign has been pending for two years while I hunt for the perfect desk to match my vision of a scheme that fuses Mid-century clean lines, with Arts & Crafts-esque pattern. My bed is slowly falling apart as my hundredth Google search for a low-profile bed with storage, proves fruitless.
If only there was a way someone else could find exactly what I need, and show me the options. And no, I don't have the budget for an interior designer.
However, a chance email in our editor Heather's inbox may well have the answer. It was from a company who has invented the answer to interior shopping dilemmas. Enter Lila – the free interior shopping assistant who can fit in the palm of your hand (or screen of your laptop).
Lila is an AI interior shopping assistant – built to help you discover furniture, lighting, art, and decor, get expert interior advice, and receive personalised recommendations tailored to your space.
You can browse freely by describing what you're looking for, or ask Lila for help – their assistant curates the perfect pieces based on your needs. Want even more personalisation? Simply upload a photo of your room, and Lila will find the ones that match your unique style and space – surfacing only the most relevant options.
This makes it unlike other AI interior design software we have tried which either tries to just replicate products from an existing room set, or depends on the user making selections to place in their space. It therefore allows you to collaborate with it to find what you need, honing what it returns around your interactions.
So how does this look in practice?
Give Lila a go
Try Lila out in the tool below. Just tell it what you are looking for. You can use the filters to set a price range and Lila will then return products within your budget.
We will be using it around the site with some pre-existing prompts to help you find products to suit the imagery, but you can override this if you like. This is what it showed when I asked it for a desk to match my mid-century office with traditional features.
And, if you have a room that is nearly finished, but missing the last touches, drop in an image to see what it suggests you add. It will not only serve you products, but some interior design advice too.
As well as testing it out ourselves, you may see it appear on some of our content to help you recreate the looks you see. Give it a try and let us know what you think in the comments below.
We are running this test with Lila for no compensation or financial gain. Lila will however, get an affiliate fee for sales made via their tool
Lindsey Davis is Content Director of Ecommerce for the Homes vertical at Future, looking after product content on brands including Ideal Home, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. Prior to building her expertise in shopping, Lindsey worked on the UK’s leading self build magazine and website, Homebuilding & Renovating, where she honed her knowledge around building and home transformations. She is an expert in advising consumers on choosing the right products for their homes, but with over a decade of experience in interiors journalism, has a wealth of knowledge on all things home maintenance and design.
