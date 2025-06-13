‘Rejuvenating, energising and calm’ – experts reveal why green is the perfect colour to create a happy home

So far, 2025 has been the year of embracing colour throughout the home to invite a fresh and playful energy into our spaces. And, despite all the shades to choose from, there is one that we just keep coming back to: green.

Green has been a dominant paint trend within our homes for a while now. From fresh and airy matcha and pistachio greens, to the more earthy and deep tones of forest green, it's a versatile hue that can suit any style and space. In fact, some even think of green as the new neutral – opting for it as a base colour over beige or ivory palettes.

If you’ve embraced the trend and painted your kitchen green , or even if you just find yourself daydreaming about green living room ideas , then you’ll be pleased to learn that green is more than just an aesthetically pleasing paint option. It also comes with a host of healing properties, guaranteed to soothe the mind and create a relaxing home environment.

Is green a calming colour?

When it comes to colour psychology , there can be huge benefits to using green within the home. ‘Green is said to evoke feelings of balance, tranquillity, renewal, rebirth and even good luck. Believed to be the most healing colour on the colour wheel, studies have shown that it is also the most restful for the human eye,’ shares Jane Rockett, co-founder of Rockett St George .

In many ways, the fact that green can be so calming makes sense, because of its presence in nature. ‘Due to its strong association with Mother Nature, green is seen as rejuvenating, energising and calm - it helps us to reconnect with nature and bring the outside in,’ adds Jane.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘The sense of wellbeing that we gain from time outside in the natural world has resulted in a desire to re-create this sense of connection and positivity in our homes, driving a renewed love for greens of all hues,’ agrees Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene . Whether you prefer light shades, jewel-like tones, or deeper hues, every shade of green can help us feel connected to the natural world, encouraging feelings of calm and contentment.

And, as well as being relaxing, green can also bring a vibrant and fresh energy into any space. ‘Greens have consistently been known for calming properties, however with this comes the feeling of regrowth and new life, so green is considered vibrant and rejuvenating too,’ explains Emma Bestley, creative director and co-founder of YesColours. The balance of calming properties and refreshing energy makes green the perfect shade to help make your home feel happier.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to use green to create a happy home

‘Green suits every area of the home as it’s one of the most versatile colours on the wheel and, with so many shades to choose from, the possibilities are endless,’ says Emma. Don’t know where to start? Here are our top tips for using green in the home.

1. Find the right shade for you

There are so many shades of green to choose from, so it’s important to know which will best suit your space and how it will make you feel.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘A dark green is particularly effective for giving us a soothing feeling in rooms where we seek comfort such as a bedroom or living room,’ says Ruth. ‘Or opt for warmer tones of green to create a more intimate feel. Sage and olive tones work really well in bedrooms to create a peaceful and calming interior.’

2. Incorporate natural materials

As well as using paint to add green into your space, why not consider house plants too? ‘Green accents in the shape of plants or cacti will bring your decor to life and – as an added bonus – act as a natural air filter for the home,’ suggests Jane.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

And, to balance the look, add some wooden accents too to mimic the natural environment. ‘Green combines fabulously with earthy tones and wood finishes of every kind,’ says Ruth. ‘They work to create a sense of harmony, creating restful living spaces that bring comfort to the home.’

3. Drench the space

Colour drenching is a tried and tested trend that we are seeing everywhere in 2025. Give it a go with your favourite shade of green for an immersive approach. ‘For an enveloping and cocooning feel, use the same tone on your walls, as well as the ceiling,’ says Ruth. ‘Darker, sumptuous shades will feel nurturing if used continuously from the walls across the ceiling, making the whole room feel more spacious and allowing you to unwind.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Or, use more than one shade of green to fill the space. ‘For more of a contrast, use varying tones of green to tie a scheme together and create a layered space, reminiscent of the layered textures we see in nature,’ Ruth adds.

4. Balance the look with complementary colours

A big part of green’s charm is that it works so well alongside other colours. To add depth to your green scheme, incorporate complementary colours that also have mood-boosting, calming properties.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘The most widely used pairing we have seen is green and pink in a combination of eye-catching tones. Pinks are seen as nurturing and creative, while greens are known for calming properties,’ says Emma. ‘You can pair a paler pink with a darker green, an olive green with a pastel pink. The choices are endless.’

Get the look

Does green make you feel calm?