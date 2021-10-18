Singer Frankie Bridge reveals the secrets to her dream room

We’re used to seeing singer Frankie Bridge looking glamorous on our screens, but she’s now turned her skills to home interiors and we’re loving the results.

Frankie has teamed up with interior stylist Nicki Bamford-Bowes with the launch of Home Essentials’ new Dream Rooms campaign. Just in time for the new season, the duo share their interiors inspiration and a hand-picked edit of essentials that offer everything from stylish soft furnishings and furniture to on-trend accessories.

The Dream Rooms campaign sees Frankie sharing her take on how to style a dream room using Home Essentials products. She’ll also be revealing her top picks from the latest Autumn collection that includes everything from vintage-style rugs and glam lighting to wall art and faux greenery.

Nicki Bamford-Bowes is an interior designer and Instagram influencer who is a pro at designing inspirational schemes for her clients. Nicki will be sharing her styling expertise with Home Essentials shoppers, offering tips and tricks on how to put a room together.

‘I’m delighted to be partnering with Home Essentials with the new campaign,’ says Frankie. ‘Like everyone else, I’ve spent an unprecedented amount of time at home this year and have realised that your home really does provide the backdrop to our families lives.’

‘The partnership comes at a perfect time for me, as I’m on a personal mission to make-over my own home, so I can’t wait to see how Home Essentials will make my dream rooms a reality.’

‘I’m so happy to be partnering with Home Essentials at what has been such a pinnacle year for interiors,’ says Nicki. ‘With homes now becoming the focal point of our lives like never before, it’s the perfect time to help inspire the nation and make their ‘Dream Rooms’ come true.’

‘It’s amazing how a few clever additions can really change an entire space and Home Essentials curated room packages make it super easy and affordable to do.’

Launching just in time for Autumn, the Dream Rooms campaign offers the perfect opportunity for a new-season overhaul with all the affordable essentials needed to transform a space without breaking the bank.

To transform your space, shop the campaign at homeessentials.co.uk and follow @homeessentialsshop for more inspiration.