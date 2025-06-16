How this new build became a boho haven full of character
Curated finds bring personal style to this home
Andrea Childs
Despite owner Amber's love of vintage and her passion for recycling old furniture, she and husband Michael always knew they wanted to build their own home rather than renovate a property. Then, in 2009, they found a plot where they could build their forever home.
Amber Clery is the founder of online interiors boutique Amber + Willow and a keen traveller, so it's no surprise that these twin passions are reflected in the decor of her own home in County Carlow.
‘I’ve been obsessed with interiors since I was a child,’ explains Amber. ‘Long before I had my own home or business, I was hunting and gathering.’ She once carried a hand-woven wall hanging in her backpack around South America for three months because she couldn't leave it behind.
Building a new home
The build took two years, and the wait was worth it, as constructing a new home allowed the couple to create the flexible ground-floor layout they wanted.
‘We both prefer the cosiness of separate rooms to one big open-plan space, but we wanted our main living rooms to flow and feel connected too, so they were designed in one rectangular block that could be opened up or subdivided.’
Glazing was used to delineate the spaces and provide views of the generous south-facing back garden.
Kitchen
The kitchen is where the family spends most of its time together and the island is the piece of furniture she’s most proud of.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘I designed it to resemble an antique apothecary unit and it was crafted by a local joiner from 300-year-old salvaged wood.’
She recently replaced the Ikea lamp shades above it with vintage-inspired shades from Alice Palmer & Co.
‘I’m a big believer in taking time to choose pieces that you really love rather than rushing to have everything finished,’ she explains. ‘I want everything here to have personality, soul and a story.'
Dining room
Amber enjoys tablescaping and favours an eclectic selection of mismatched crockery. She always includes flowers from her cutting garden.
Living room
The snug living room is Amber’s favourite room when the log burner is raging. The large reclaimed brick fireplace and reclaimed wooden beam mantle bring cosy character to the room.
Built-in bookshelves line the back wall and wrap around the doorway for a cocooning effect.
The reclaimed wooden coffee table was a hand-me-down from a friend. Amber thrifted the vintage cabinet, painted it and wallpapered the inside before filling it with old china. She believes every room in a home should have at least one vintage piece as it brings a curated feel to the space.
Hallway
The hallway decor is a testament to Amber's love of travel. The reclaimed wooden console was sourced in India and is deep enough to store firewood beneath.
The large print above it is by Irish artist Lola Donoghue, while a selection of prints from Tuscany and Peru surround it. The rug was brought back from a trip to Morocco.
Boot room
Utilitarian spaces are not often painted pink, but Amber chose Sulking Room Pink by Farrow & Ball for the tongue and groove cladded walls.
It is complemented by the warm hues and earthy textures of vintage terracotta pots on the overhead shelf.
Main bedroom
A custom-made headboard upholstered in a soft linen adds texture. The boho bedding is a mixture of Ralph Lauren Home, a vintage Suzani from India and cushions from Amber + Willow.
Guest bedroom
The gallery wall above the bed is a mixture of flea-market finds and old pictures from Amber’s granny’s house. Tongue and groove paneling brings texture and evokes country cottage charm.
Bathroom
The bathroom is filled with antique and vintage furniture that won’t date and which brings warmth and character to this space. The antique mirror was a gift from Amber’s mother.
Courtyard garden
Inspired by Mediterranean outdoor spaces, Amber has populated the courtyard with planted terracotta pots.
