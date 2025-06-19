I love a collab – and there have been many good ones dropping recently. Amanda Holden’s latest BundleBerry capsule collection of homewares, created in partnership with QVC and available exclusively through the site is the most recent one to catch my eye.

I got to see (and feel) the BundleBerry by Amanda Holden collection for QVC for myself IRL earlier today – and I certainly have my favourite pieces that look far more luxurious than what their price tag would suggest.

Spanning a range of 14 products with prices starting from just £13.92 for a photo frame, the summer-ready offering (that will look great in your home beyond this season) fulfills the ethos Amanda's BundleBerry has always stood for in the whole eight years it's been around – combining playfulness with elegance at an affordable price point.

Championing current colour and home decor trends, the range is defined by a tight, earthy colour palette and one particular motif – the chequerboard pattern.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

'I'm a massive fan of print and geometric pattern. So throughout BundleBerry's history, we've always featured what I always say reminds me of the 1970s and 80s. I lived on a housing estate, we didn't have any money but I vividly remember my mum would occasionally throw things like this together. I remember choosing tiles for a kitchen splashback and it was all these colours and textures and pattern,' Amanda said on the topic of choosing the chequerboard motif as the hero pattern of this capsule.

Chequers can be seen across the collection’s chic rugs and throws, as well as taking the form of tiles on photo frames and the frame of a wall mirror design – spoiler alert, most of these are on my top picks list!

My top picks

Bundleberry by Amanda Holden Checkered Indoor/Outdoor Rug From £39 at QVC Rugs can be pretty expensive but the BundleBerry design in this lovely earthy terracotta shade starts at just £39 - but it's also available in a more neutral beige colourway. It's a flat weave and on the thinner side as it's meant to work outside on the patio, as well as indoors. Bundlbeberry By Amanda Holden Concrete Table £39.96 at QVC I love a totem side table but they can be rather spenny. Not this one though, with a price under £40. The look and feel of this one is quite rustic IRL, reminiscent of Mediterranean terracotta planters. BundleBerry By Amanda Holden Checkered Fringed Throw £24.96 at QVC This throw is not only one of my top picks, it's also Amanda's favourite piece as she told us at the press preview. 'I'm going towards the throws which are very cashmere-esque. You can have them out all year round and the colours are superb, especially for my house,' Amanda said. The main selling point here is really the alpaca-feel softness of the design, as well as the cool chequered motif.

'This is a taster. There's more coming in these soft colours. I always try to make everything so that it works in my house selfishly. So everything's going upstairs to the room where there's lots of pink,' Amanda said, before announcing that she's going to be presenting the new range on TV at QVC today at 5pm.

(Image credit: QVC)

Apart from the chequerboard motif, the on-trend colour scheme of earthy terracottas, pinks, cream and neutral shades - one of the biggest paint trends of 2025 - is what ties the range together, seen on everything from the furniture (yes, there’s a comfy accent chair and the sculptural concrete side table included!) to soft furnishings and home accessories.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The Britain’s Got Talent judge’s own home is very often a source of inspiration for all of us at Ideal Home, whether that’s Amanda’s guest bedroom ceiling design or her daughter’s room makeover.

So, having a piece (or two) that bears Amanda Holden’s stamp of approval in my home is something that I can certainly get behind, especially as QVC itself is a treasure trove of hidden gems, too.