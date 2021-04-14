We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Experts and cleaning fans are warning against trying the Fabulosa radiator dusting hack that has gone viral on TikTok after one homeowner was left with burn injuries after trying it at home.

The popular cleaning hack shared by one fan @cleaningwithcharl on TikTok is supposedly a neat way to dust the inside of your radiator. The tip uses Fabulosa Shock Can Air Freshener & Sanitiser to spray dust trapped between the grills of the radiator whilst also fragrancing the room.

However, this supposedly handy hack ended in disaster for one cleaning fan. According to a report by The Sun a homeowner was left with burn injuries and £6,000 worth of damage to her home after trying the radiator cleaning hack. The homeowner says that the cleaning spray exploded into a ‘fireball’, shattering the living room windows.

The Fabulosa Shock safety label does state, ‘Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources.’ A radiator is a significant source of heat in the home so flammable sprays should be used carefully around it.

The homeowner told The Sun that she had turned the radiator off prior to cleaning it, yet the flammable spray still ignited. It is possible that this was because the radiator hadn’t fully cooled down.

We contacted Fabulosa for a comment on the accident, they replied: ‘Our customer’s health and safety is of utmost importance to us and we take any reported incidents seriously. We have contacted the customers concerned so we can investigate.

Fabulosa and its packaging is fully compliant with all safety regulations on how to safely use them and any associated risks. In line with this, our Shock Can states quite clearly that it is extremely flammable and it should therefore be kept away from heat and all sources of ignition.’

Here at Ideal Home, we are big fans of Fabulosa. Not only does it clean your home like a dream, but it also smells incredible, all for less than £2. However, it is very important that you always read the label before using a cleaning product and follow the instructions, especially before trying a cleaning hack.

If you are looking for an easy way for how to clean a radiator, we would recommend simply using a damp microfibre cloth. You can use a thin wire brush or a tumble dryer sheet to tackle any dust trapped in tricky spots.