Are plinth heaters as good as radiators? Heating experts suggest it may be time to rethink how you heat your home

‘Are plinth heaters as good as radiators?’ might not be a question you've asked yourself. But if you’re currently renovating a kitchen or utility room and weighing up your heating options, the answer could affect your plans more than you realise.

Most people rely on radiators to keep their homes warm in winter - mainly because they assume there are no other options out there. However, plinth heaters are having somewhat of a resurgence of late, with many homeowners choosing to fit these small, letterbox-shaped heaters into the bottom of their kitchen or utility room kickboards. And if you’re reading this, you might want to follow suit.

So are plinth heaters as good as radiators? We’ve asked heating experts to weigh up the pros and cons of this space-saving heating option to help you understand where plinth heaters can thrive and where radiators might just beat them to the top spot.

What are plinth heaters?

In short, plinth heaters do exactly what they say on the tin. They are heaters installed into the plinths (often called kickboards or kick plates) around your home - something that can be easily done if your kitchen cabinets go all the way from floor to ceiling.

Nathan McEvoy-Swann from Alert Electrical explains further. He says, ‘Plinth heaters are compact, energy-efficient heating systems typically installed in spaces such as kitchen cabinets or along the lower walls of rooms, where they can provide effective results without taking up floor space. These heaters work by drawing in cold air from the floor, heating it through a convection process, and then releasing warm air into the environment.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

And while they are most commonly used in kitchens and utility rooms, that’s not to say that you can’t use them elsewhere around the house. In fact, an increasing number of homeowners are choosing to install plinth heaters into their staircases to provide some all-important warmth in this often-poorly-heated area of the house.

There are also two different types of plinth heaters: electric plinth heaters and hydronic plinth heaters. Nicholas Auckland at Trade Radiators says, ‘Electric plinth heaters plug in directly to your mains electricity, and are therefore easier to install. Hydronic plinth heaters, however, connect to your home's central heating system, which typically uses hot water that's circulated from a boiler (which will likely run on gas).’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What are the advantages of plinth heaters?

Although larger kitchens and utility rooms may have space for radiators, smaller homes may not. In fact, I don’t have one in my Victorian galley kitchen at all, as my kitchen cupboards take up every inch of wall space. Because of this, plinth heaters can be extremely advantageous for people like me: people who don’t have space for full-size radiators. Alternatively, you just might not want them.

This is echoed by Joe Ragdale, Technical Director at Wetherby Building Systems, who says, ‘Plinth heaters are an effective use of space, especially in a kitchen where large appliances may reduce the area you have to spare.’ This is also the case in a utility room - especially if you want to dry clothes indoors in winter. With a space-saving heat source in this room, you can dry your clothes in no time.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jamie Mason)

Another advantage of plinth heaters is that they can be one of the most efficient ways to heat a house - as long as you choose the right option. Joe explains, ‘Electric plinth heaters can be more expensive to run than a radiator as they run directly from your electricity supply. However, a hydronic plinth heater is also powered by your central heating system, so it can be cheaper to use. Generally, hydronic plinth heaters can be as much as 24% more efficient than a radiator for your kitchen.’

And in a time where more and more people are trying to save energy at home, this could make a big difference to your energy bills.

It’s worth noting that electric plinth heaters do heat up instantly, though. So, while they may be more expensive to run in the grand scheme of things, they will heat up quicker than your central heating and a hydronic plinth heater.

Nicholas agrees, stating, ‘Electric plinth heaters provide heat instantly. They don't have to warm up, which means that their heat output is fast and can heat a room quickly. This means you might not need to have your electric plinth heater turned on for too long to feel warm.’

What are the disadvantages of plinth heaters?

While there are many advantages of plinth heaters, it’s fair to say that there are also some disadvantages you need to consider. The first disadvantage is that they can be somewhat of an eyesore - especially if the heaters clash with your kitchen colour scheme or with the white goods you have in your utility room.

And just as you need many electric heaters to heat a house, you’ll need a few plinth heaters to heat larger spaces. This is echoed by Nathan, who says, ‘Plinth heaters can be limited by their heating capacity, making them less suitable for larger rooms or spaces that require intense heat, including open plan homes.’

In addition to this, the average DIY-er can’t install plinth heaters themselves, which is another cost to consider. Nicholas explains, ‘Professional installation is usually required for all plinth heaters so that they fit your space properly and look sleek and professional.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

And while electric plinth heaters don’t require too much in the way of installation, hydronic plinth heaters aren’t as simple. ‘Installation of a hydronic plinth heater involves connecting it to existing central heating pipework, which means that installation is likely to be more expensive as it's much more invasive and requires a higher level of skill,’ says Nicholas.

So, you need to budget the installation into the costs if you do decide to add plinth heaters to your home.

Are plinth heaters as good as radiators?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Paul Raeside)

If you’re currently renovating your kitchen or utility room and are torn between adding a radiator or plinth heater, the reality is that neither one is better than the other. They both have their perks and downsides, and they both suit different people.

And as Nicholas says, ‘Plinth heaters do have several advantages over radiators, such as their ability to be placed in spaces that don't have enough wall space, however, radiators are still preferable over plinth heaters for full home heating or heating in large spaces.’

In the end, their suitability depends on your own requirements and the size of your space. In fact, Nathan sums it up perfectly. He advises, ‘When compared to traditional radiators, plinth heaters are often more energy-efficient, especially in smaller, well-insulated areas, but may not offer the same level of heat output or versatility in larger environments, so whether or not you opt for this unit type, depends greatly on your space and personal needs.’

SIA Stainless Steel Slimline Electric Kitchen Plinth Heater £59.99 at Amazon This plinth heater offers 2000KW of power and three heat settings to choose from. It also has an automatic safety cut out to ensure your home is safe at all times. Bidex Diamond 1.9kw Plinth Heater with 7 Day Timer & Room Thermostat £99.99 at Amazon With a timer and thermostatic included, this plinth heater is designed with efficiency in mind. You can set a 7-day timer or let the thermostat decide when it needs to be turned on. Cookology 2Kw Electric Built-in Plinth Heater £59.99 at Robert Dyas This particular plinth heater can either be wired in or you can attach a plug to it, and the stainless steel finish should blend in seamlessly to most kitchens.

FAQs

How do I choose a plinth heater?

If you want to buy a plinth heater, you first need to decide whether you want it to be integrated into your central heating system or not. If you do, you’ll need to opt for a hydronic plinth heater. If you don’t, you can buy an electric plinth heater that simply plugs in.

You then need to decide on what size or how many plinth heaters you need for your space. Generally, you should only need one in a small room - but a general rule of thumb is that one plinth heater equates to one radiator. So, if you have a larger room, you may need multiple.

Once you’ve done that, you can then focus on extra features. Some plinth heaters come with thermostatic controls, smart features, and even Bluetooth for ease of use. Because of this, it’s worth deciding what kind of features you want before you buy.

Do plinth heaters have thermostats?

Yes, some plinth heaters do come with thermostats as standard. This means that they will only turn on and off when needed, so you don’t waste any unnecessary heat or energy. However, this isn’t the case across the board and some more basic plinth heaters don’t come with this option. So, make sure you double-check the specs before you buy.

So, are plinth heaters as good as radiators? Well, it all depends on what you need them for.