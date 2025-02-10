Heating experts say this one simple (and completely free!) task will instantly make your home feel warmer — and it’s a surefire way to reduce your energy bills

At a time when temperatures are dropping but energy prices are rising, we all want to get more for less. And heating experts say that changing your curtain closing habits will instantly make your home feel warmer – and you don’t have to touch your thermostat to achieve the desired results.

As you probably already know, curtains and blinds can work wonders if you’re looking to save energy at home. Gordon Wallis, an energy expert at Your NRG explains, ‘Blinds reduce heat loss by 13-14%, curtains can cut heat loss by 15-17%, and properly installed thermal curtains can improve insulation by up to 25%.’ But if you, like me, tend to shut your curtains only when it’s time for bed, you could be leaking heat without realising it.

Yes, by switching up your timing and closing your curtains at the exact time experts suggest, you can efficiently heat your house and bring your energy bills down simultaneously. Just remember that the time of sunset and dusk will change throughout the year, so your curtain-closing efforts will, too…

The best time to close your curtains for heat retention

To make the most of this home heating hack, Gordon advises closing curtains at dusk (just after sunset) to ensure you retain as much heat as possible while keeping the nighttime coldness out of your home.

During the winter months, this is relatively early, and you should expect to close your curtains between 4 – 5 PM. But as spring gets closer and closer, dusk will get later. So, it’s best to keep an eye out the window or check the precise timings to ensure you’re closing them at the best time.

However, Gordon also urges you to ‘avoid placing curtains in front of radiators, as this traps heat behind them, reducing their effectiveness.’

Then, he suggests opening them again as soon as the sun is up to ensure you welcome as much of the sun’s natural heat into your home as possible - reducing your need to turn on your central heating. In the best-case scenario, you won’t need to turn on your radiators and may be able to make do with one of the best electric heaters or best oil-filled radiators for a little heating boost instead.

The concept of opening and closing your curtains at the correct time is echoed by Tyron Cosway, Branch Manager of Loxone UK, who urges homeowners to make the most of these ‘passive heating gains.’

He says, ‘You’d be surprised at how much the low-lying winter sun can still give a few degrees of warmth to a room – so having the curtains open during the day allows that solar irradiation in, putting less strain on your energy bills.’

Tips for getting the most out of thermal curtains

While you already know that thermal curtains keep the heat in, it’s important to note that the type of thermal curtains (or blinds) you buy can have an even bigger impact on your energy bills - especially if you’re willing to pay a bit extra to save more in the long run.

Chloe Dacosta, Design Manager at Blinds 2go, explains, ‘Our blinds and curtains can reduce the amount of heat lost through the windows by up to 33% in the winter. Trapping in this heat instead of allowing it to escape through the glass means homeowners can not only enjoy warmer rooms, but cheaper bills too.’

‘Opting for double layered blinds or side-tracked options means you get even more bang for your buck, as these ranges work even harder to trap the heat in your home during the winter.’

But if you don’t have the funds to buy high-quality double-layered blinds or curtains, you can use some DIY tricks instead.

Stephen Hankinson, energy efficiency expert at Electric Radiators Direct, explains, ‘Grab any spare blankets or bath towels and safety pin these to the back of your existing curtains, adding an extra layer of insulation.’ He adds, ‘Close them at night but open them during the day to let in sunlight and natural heat.’

If you want to go one step further and are in the process of turning your house into a smart home, there is a way to ensure your curtains and blinds open and close as soon as the sun sets and as soon as it rises again, too.

Tyrone explains, ‘There are professional automation solutions that just take care of everything for you. Systems know the orientation of the window, the exact time of dusk for the geolocation of the house, the temperature it is outside and inside, and so on. Having all this information, the automation system can intelligently close the curtains at dusk for you, maximising the energy saving without you even having to worry about it.’

And with this mixture of timing and extra insulation, you should be able to cut down your energy bills without scrimping on your home’s warmth.

So, what time do you close your curtains? If you close them later than 5pm during the winter months, you could be paying more than you bargained for.