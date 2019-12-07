The temperatures may be plummeting and frosty mornings setting in, but that is no reason to neglect your garden in winter.

If you hope to return to a glorious garden come summer, the key is preparing your garden in winter for the harsh months ahead. If you are at a loss as to where to start the experts at Housesimple, the online estate agent, have shared five easy tips that even a novice gardener can do to look after your garden in winter.

1. Protect your plants

Keep vulnerable plants in your garden safe by potting them up and taking them indoors. Store them in a shed or wrap them in bubble wrap to help protect their roots against frost.

Support other plants and smalls trees from harsh winds with twine and a support system.

2. Pick hardy plants that will survive

If you want an all-season garden, then avoid filling your flowerbeds with tulips and daffodils that will only flower in spring. Plants, such as heather and pansies, do well all year round. While edible plants like cabbage, watercress and beetroot will thrive in the winter months.

3. Look after the soil

To prevent the winter weather damaging your soil, consider adding raised flower and plant beds to your garden. These will give you more control over the soil during the winter.

Be sure to keep an eye on the soil’s pH levels. If it is too acidic, adding lime will help balance it out. Also, consider using mulch to help insulate your plants by keeping the soil warm and moist.

4. Clear up fallen leaves

It can be tempting to just leave the brown leaves that have fallen over autumn and winter. But keep your garden clean and accessible by regularly cleaning your pathways and garden spaces. Pop the garden debris in a composter, which you can use on the soil when spring arrives.

5. Look out for wildlife

Every garden benefits from an eco-system of insects, birds and other wildlife. You can give them helping hand during the colder months by leaving out feeders for birds and birdbath. You may catch other animals using it as a water supply.

‘It’s important that even during the winter months, gardens are maintained,’ says Sam Mitchell, CEO at Housesimple. ‘We still find that house buyers are scoping out properties during the colder periods – and a messy garden can be a real put off.’

Video Of The Week

‘There is no guarantee that your garden will be beautiful all year round, and it can be time-consuming, but you can keep it alive and looking good with a little bit of prep,’ he adds. ‘Investing in your garden can raise your property’s value by an average of £2,500.’

If that isn’t an incentive to dig out your gardening gloves this winter, we don’t know what is.