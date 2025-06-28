5 garden features that can decrease the value of your home and make it harder to sell, according to property experts

Property experts have revealed the five garden features that can decrease the value of your home and make it more difficult to sell.

If you’re looking to sell your home , then you’ll know how important it is for a property to have good kerb appeal, especially when it comes to your garden. In fact, the right garden features will boost your home’s value .

But just as a beautiful, well-kept garden can make your home more desirable, some garden features will have the opposite effect. So, without further ado, these are the five garden features that will decrease your home’s value.

1. Artificial grass

First on the list is artificial grass, also known as astroturf. While a low-maintenance lawn and a practical choice, it’s not a desirable garden idea.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘While artificial grass is often chosen for its year-round neatness and low maintenance, it remains a divisive feature that can put off eco-conscious buyers or those concerned about hygiene (especially those with pets). It doesn’t support biodiversity, can overheat in summer, and is prone to wear and fading, especially in high-traffic or sunny areas,’ says Andrew Boast, property expert and founder of SAM Conveyancing .

‘If poorly installed or visibly aged, artificial turf can also detract from a garden’s appeal, and because it limits drainage compared to natural grass, it may raise practical concerns about long-term usability.’

2. An untidy lawn

On the flipside, if you have a grass lawn, then you need to ensure it is well-taken care of. So, before you show prospective buyers your home, you need to ensure your lawn care is up to scratch.

‘An untidy, overgrown garden signals to buyers that the property hasn’t been well cared for. It can also make the space appear smaller and more daunting in terms of the work needed to restore it,’ explains Luke Newnes, new build gardening specialist, gardening content creator and member of the Interior Squad at Hillarys.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Claire Lloyd Davies)

3. A fire pit

‘While fire pits and outdoor fireplaces can be attractive focal points, large fixed installations may limit how the garden is used, especially if they take up valuable space in a smaller plot. Buyers with pets or children may also see them as safety risks, which can be off-putting rather than appealing, and could lead to lower offers,’ says Andrew.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

While a statement feature may work for your personal style, it may put off a potential buyer as it can limit how they can put their own creative spin on the space, or cost them to remove it.

4. Poorly built or too large buildings

Another thing to consider is how up-to-date your garden shed ideas are, as well as other structures such as greenhouses and pergolas.

‘Old sheds, broken greenhouses, or DIY patios that haven’t been constructed properly can be an eyesore and a potential hazard. Buyers may see these as extra costs to fix or remove,’ says Luke.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

Similarly, if a structure is too large for a space, buyers may view it as an eyesore.

‘Pergolas and gazebos can offer shelter and define outdoor seating areas, but if they’re too large, poorly positioned, or in need of repair, they can make a garden feel darker and more confined. Structures that block sunlight or take up significant lawn space may reduce the garden’s versatility and overall appeal, so they could tank a home’s overall value,’ says Andrew.

5. Themed decor

If your garden has embraced a niche or personalised style of decor, straying away from traditional garden trends , this can put buyers off. Of course, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with decorating to your own tastes, but if you’re looking to sell, buyers prefer a blank canvas they can work with.

‘Highly themed décor, such as fairy gardens or Greco-Roman statues, may reflect a homeowner’s personality, but they often make it harder for buyers to envision the space as their own. While one or two tasteful features may enhance character, an abundance of bold or oversized pieces can dominate the garden and feel difficult to remove, potentially tanking a home’s value and reducing its broad appeal,’ says Andrew.

What you need

Of course, your garden is your space to express yourself, and if you're not looking to sell your home, you should design it as you please. However, when selling ensuring your home, don't let these garden features hold you back.