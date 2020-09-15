We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Downsizing from a family home can be an emotional time, especially for children, no matter how old they are. However, one clever mum found a way to make her daughter feel at home with an incredible hotel-style bedroom makeover.

Shirley Hill, a mum of six, decided to downsize when five of her six children moved out. After moving to a smaller home, Shirley created an incredible bedroom for her daughter Sarah, 21.

‘I have four amazing daughters and two fantastic sons, and all but one have grown up and left home,’ Shirley told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk. ‘For practical reasons, I decided to look for a small property on the edge of town.’

When designing a bedroom room for her daughter, Shirley made sure it would fit with her personality and all the things that made her happy. ‘She’s a beautiful young woman who likes doing her makeup and hair, so a dressing table with good storage was a must alongside a full-length mirror,’ explains Shirley.

‘For me, it was important to create not just a look but a feeling. I wanted Sarah to feel she had a modern, bright, relaxing space that was contemporary and made you want to step into the room.’

Hotel-style bedroom makeover

Working with a blank canvas, Shirley decided to fill the room with as much colour and texture as possible. She settled on a brick effect for the wall, which she achieved used brick slips.

‘I knew I wanted a rugged sloping shape, so I started at the top and worked my way down to get that,’ explains Shirley. ‘I love colour and added as many as I could without it looking mismatched. Grey, teal, blue, white, mustard, navy and black…I think I got away with it.’

Shirley upcycled a chest of drawers she already had, and a wardrobe she picked up from free, with Frenchic paint to create a distressed look.

‘If you’re new to painting furniture, a distressed look is a great first project because your mistakes can be intentional,’ points out Shirley.

Shirley furnished the rest of the room with a dressing table, bedside cabinet, shelves and storage chest from Next. She picked up a full-length mirror from Pagazzi Lighting, mustard velvet curtains from IKEA and the walnut wood blind from a local company.

‘The bedding, cushions, copper lamp, circle mirror and wooden tea tray were from Dunelm. The black lantern, copper hare, candles and artificial plants were from The Range. The chair was from Woods Furniture and the carpet was sourced locally,’ adds Shirley.

‘Sarah absolutely loves it and says the room has taken away all the anxiety she felt about moving from the family home,’ says Shirley. ‘She says it feels like home, like it’s her own little modern apartment.’

In total, including all the furniture, carpet, painting and bricks, the bedroom cost around £1,800.’

We think Shirley has done an amazing job. Creating a bedroom that wouldn’t look out of place in a boutique hotel.