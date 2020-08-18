We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A tin of paint has the power to transform a bathroom into a room fit for a five-star boutique hotel. If you don’t believe us take a look at this frenchic paint bathroom tiles makeover.

Savvy gran Karen Joy Grey transformed her bathroom from drab to a stunning dramatic space with just a pot of Frenchic paint. Speaking to money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk Karen who works for the NHS as a senior school nurse support worker explained how she had discovered Frenchic paint after repainting her front door.

‘We couldn’t afford to replace the door so I did a bit of research, found a type of paint recommended by people, Frenchic,’ she explains. ‘I Googled and luckily there is a local stockist – as I live on the Isle of Wight that isn’t always the case – and she delivered.’

After managing to get her hands on a tin of Frenchic paint in a dark grey called Smudge from the Al Fresco range, Karen made sure none of it went to waste. She painted her front door, garage and was inspired to tackle her bathroom.

Frenchic paint bathroom tiles makeover

‘I was lying in the bath scrolling through the Facebook fan page and saw that people paint kitchen tiles. I thought “hmmm, I could paint the outdated and frankly grim bathroom tiles”.’

Karen started by washing the tiles down with sugar soap. Her husband also replaced the bath panel with a tongue and groove one from B&Q. Then she got to work with the paint and roller.

‘The first coast was a bit scary, but I knew that from doing the UPVC front door so I only panicked a teeny bit,’ she confesses.

‘Later on that day I did a second coat before running out of paint, from the original tin. I ordered a second tin and had to wait until it was available. So there was a week fo looking at my rather patchy efforts and doubting myself.’

However, Karen’s doubts disappeared the second tin arrived and she was able to finish the tiles will four more thin coats of paint. She also painted the new bath panel, bath rack and floating shelves in the bathroom to tie the look together.

Karen recovered the floor in leftover laminate flooring she already had. Then to finish the bathroom Karen picked up a mirror for £49.50 from the Range and a coat hook for £5 from Home Bargains.

In total, the bathroom makeover cost less than £100. And Karen is delighted with it.

‘Coming home to my dismal dated bathroom after hours in full PPE made me feel a bit fed up and I just wanted to make it into a little sanctuary. There are a lot of us in the house and having a quiet space to gather my thoughts at the end of the day was something that I really wanted.’

‘My top tip would be to apply thin coats of the paint, and don’t panic! It won’t look great at first but have faith in yourself: if I can do it, you can.’

