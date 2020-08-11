Bedroom wardrobe ideas – keep your clothes organised in a stylish closet space featuring rails, shelves and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Good bedroom wardrobe ideas can be all that stands between you and your bedroom floor becoming a sea of clothes. A wardrobe is one of the hardest working pieces of furniture in your bedroom, since it needs to fit with the room decor and offer practical storage.

Choosing the right one can be overwhelming. So we have pulled some of our favourite bedroom wardrobe ideas to help you find the perfect solution for you.

When it comes to wardrobes you have three main options: a walk-in wardrobe, a fitted wardrobe or a freestanding closet. A walk-in wardrobe is the dream scenario for most people. Even if you don’t have enough space to dedicate a room to your clothes, you can create the look in a bedroom using a configuration of hanging rails. This look will work best in a large bedroom to avoid looking too cluttered.

Fitted wardrobes are a genius space saver and perfect it you have a large array of clothes. Fitted wardrobes with sliding doors work well in small bedrooms. Behind the doors you can hide a myriad of storage solutions, from shelves, hanging rails, shoe storage and even a dressing table.

Freestanding wardrobes may conjure up images of vast Narnia-style wooden wardrobes. While this traditional style can look amazing, smaller and more modern versions are also available. These are the best option if you are renting or want your wardrobe to make a statement. This style of wardrobe usually doesn’t offer lots of storage. If you have a large selection of shoes or jackets you might want to invest in some extra storage solutions for your bedroom.

A top tip when choosing your wardrobe is to keep in mind the amount of things you will need to store in it. A wardrobe needs to fit your belonging and your bedroom space.

What is the best material for a wardrobe?

When choosing a material for your wardrobe you need it to be two key things sturdy and moisture resistant. Cedar wood is the ideal material for a wardrobe. Not only does it act as a natural dehumidifier, but it will also help deter moths. Opting for cedar can prove expensive, but it is worth considering as a wardrobe lining if you have the option.

Plywood and MDF are the too most common material used to make wardrobes. Both will do the job well. However, if you are planning to include shelves in your wardrobe plywood is thicker so will help avoid any sagging.

Bedroom wardrobe ideas

1. Keep it traditional with an upcycled freestanding wardrobe

Wardrobe can be expensive items of furniture, so it is worth looking around to see if you can get one second hand. If you want a free-standing wardrobe to melt into the background, paint it the same colour as the walls. The extra space on top of the wardrobe is perfect for curating a display of your favourite houseplants or other keepsakes.

2. Create a boutique feel with a freestanding rail

Make an exposed hanging rail look more boutique shop and less ‘just moved in’ by sectioning off a corner of your bedroom. You can mark out the space by painting the walls or pairing the rail with matching shelves and drawers. The real key to making this look work is matching hangers. For a sleek look opt for slip black hangers similar to above that match the hanging rail. S-hooks are a handy hack for displaying your favourite handbags.

3. Paint fitted wardrobes to blend into the background

Fitted wardrobes are the perfect solution for discreetly adding extra storage space into a bedroom. In this room the wardrobe has been camouflaged with the same shade of paint as the walls. By only painting the wall up to the top of the wardrobe, the eye is drawn to the white above, skipping over it entirely.

4. Pair open shelves and rails

Built-in wardrobes don’t all need to come with doors. Built-in open shelving and rails are a stylish way to display clothes at home and will create a mini walk-in wardrobe effect. Placing the rail between the wall and shelves will help your wardrobe to look more tidy and organised.

5. Use sliding wardrobe doors in a small bedroom

Make the most of the space in a small bedroom with a fitted wardrobe with sliding doors. This style of doors means you won’t need to factor in space to open the doors in your room. Use the extra space to indulge in an odds and ends chair. Just make sure the wardrobe isn’t too tight a squeeze. You want to have enough space so you can still step back to see your whole collection of clothes.

6. Invest in a freestanding wardrobe with drawers for extra storage

Hanging space is great for dresses and suits, but isn’t a very economical use of space. Choosing a freestanding wardrobe with shelves and drawers will help you fit more items into a smaller space. While shelves have their place for storing shoes and handbags, if you are a fan of the Marie Kondo method of folding, drawers are perfect for being able to see any items that don’t need hanging up.

7. Double the space with matching wardrobes

Avoid fighting with your partner over wardrobe space by investing in two matching wardrobes. These can be free-standing or fitted like in this bedroom where they frame the bed. Keeping them separated by a bed, dressing table or book shelf will add symmetry to your room and make sure you don’t find your partner’s shoe collection sneaking into your storage space.

8. Make a feature wall out of fitted wardrobe

Floor-to-ceiling fitted wardrobes don’t need to blend into the rest of the room. Instead turn them into a feature by opting for doors in a playful print or elegant dark wood. These dark-wood doors gives the impression of a luxurious wood-panelled wall in this glamorous bedroom scheme. The handles match the doors exactly, so as not to detract from the effect.

9. Make a room look bigger with a mirrored wardrobe

Mirrors and wardrobes are a match made in heaven. So why not double up the two by opting for mirrored wardrobe doors. Mirrored doors look lovely on fitted wardrobes. They will help compensate for the space taken up by the wardrobe by making a room seem bigger and brighter.

There is also the added bonus of a floor-to-ceiling view of your outfit, perfect for mirror selfies.

10. Be creative with hanging space

If you don’t have enough floor space for a wardrobe, look around the room for any unused alcoves that could be transformed into hanging space. In this bedroom, instead of wasting the space above the bedside table alcove, it has been transformed into a floating wardrobe. Turning the clothes rail around maximises the space.

11. Coordinate the wardrobe with other storage solutions

A free-standing wardrobe should sit among other storage solutions in a bedroom. A matching peg rail will provide space to hang towels or plan outfits. Baskets on top of a wardrobe are the perfect place to store accessories or spare bedding. Matching each storage solution to your wardrobe will create a cohesive look that keeps your bedroom looking neat and tidy, no matter how many clothes you own.

How do you organise clothes in a wardrobe?



When organising clothes the first step is to arrange them according to season. If you are short on space, summer clothes can be stored away at the top of a wardrobe or under a bed during winter and vice-versa.

‘In the summer months, wash, thoroughly dry and fold your most treasured winter garments into air-tight storage boxes to avoid moths quietly having their way with them over summer,’ recommends Deyan Dimitrov, CEO of Laundryheap. ‘Make sure to remove any plastic wrapping, as it will trap moist air and could cause mould and mildew to form.’

The next step is to separate your clothes into items, keeping jackets, skirts, shirts, jeans etc separate. That way when you come to your wardrobe first thing in the morning you will immediately be able to lay your hands on what you’re looking for. If you’re feeling particularly organised you can add an extra level of colour coordination to make pulling an outfit together even easier.

How do I maximise my wardrobe space?



Maximising storage is all about filling your wardrobe with the storage solutions that will allow you to get the most out of the space already built- in. ‘There are so many options for this… the first one I’d say is to make sure you have the correct storage boxes/compartments for your wardrobe,’ says Gabriella Simioni, The Wardrobe Boss, and Hammond’s Wardrobe Wellness ambassador.

‘There are many you can use to help separate, colour coordinate & allow you to have that organised finish. I’d also highly recommend to use slimline velvet hangers rather than wooden hangers as you can fit twice as much in your wardrobe!’ she adds.

What should I hang and what should I fold?



‘Every girls dream would be to hang every item in her wardrobe!’ says Gabriella, though sadly not all of use have the space to do so. ‘I’d recommend to keep dresses, shirts, trousers & skirts hung. Jumpers, T-shirts and other items like jeans can be folded.’

For a general rule of thumb, Deyan at Laundryheap recommends checking the material. ‘Items that are prone to wrinkling, such as silk, starched cotton and linen should be hung to avoid any deep creases caused by folding. Whereas materials that are prone to stretching like jersey, lycra and knitwear should always be folded to avoid any stretched, baggy shoulders caused by hanging. ‘

Have you been inspired by any of these bedroom wardrobe ideas?