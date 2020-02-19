We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Homes and gardens up and down the country have taken a battering these last two weeks as Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis hit the UK

However, with more bad weather predicted to be on the way, we’ve rounded up some top tips on how to protect your home from storm damage.

Just the smallest checks and tweaks to your home could save you from facing a costly storm-related disaster.

How to protect your home from storm damage

1.Store any essentials in a shed

It is always a good idea to store your tool in a shed or weatherproof garden storage at any time of the year. But an especially good one when a storm is due.

Be sure to store any electrical power tool of the ground, on a shelf or in a storage box. This will help prevent any damage if your shed floods.

2. Make a property boundary agreement

If Ciara or Dennis has already taken out your garden fence you might already have come to blows with your neighbour over who should fix it.

If your fence is still intact, prevent any future arguments by making a new amicable boundary agreement with your neighbour.

3. Protect your greenhouse

If you have a greenhouse in your garden it is probably your pride and joy. Avoid watching the rain batter it with your heart in your mouth by prepping it for the bad weather.

‘To prepare, check your greenhouse for signs of weakness and broken glass panels which are most likely to fall victim to strong winds,’ explains Richard Baggaley, director at The Greenhouse People.

‘If your glass is held in with clips, we recommend using silicone sealant to secure them,’ he adds. ‘It’s also important to make sure your greenhouse is anchored down to the floor as securely as possible with bolts, whether it’s on slabs, concrete or a metal frame.’

4. Check your windows and doors

‘Solid wood or hollow metal doors stand the strongest chance of braving high winds and keeping you safe,’ says Richard.

However, he explains that you can also invest in draught-proof windows and doors with a sealant, available at most DIY stores.

As a last-minute check, make sure all entry doors are secured and garage doors are securely shut. Nobody wants a shattered window.

Is your home prepared for the bad weather?