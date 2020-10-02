Every home needs its creature comforts – and warm, cosy lighting is definitely one of them. So it’s no surprise that the trend for unusual lamps is lighting the way to brightening interiors.

Iconic Lights’ Animal Instincts range is full of playful fixtures just waiting to scamper in and add style to the darkest corner. Plus, as they’re available in a choice of colours, including painted pastels, gold and silver metallic effects and dramatic matte black, they’ll fit seamlessly in any room.

Our top picks from the Iconic Lights Animal Instincts range

From funky flamingoes to cheeky monkeys, see our favourite styles below.

1. Lively table lamps

There’s a menagerie of animals that can introduce a quirky touch to your bedside cabinets, side tables or reading nooks. For those who prefer a subtle nod to the trend, you’ll find hide and seek designs, such as the Flamingo Leg Table Lamp, which coyly has only its legs showing, or the Lepus Ceramic Table Lamp with a hare’s head concealed by the shade.

Bolder animal lovers can opt for their favourite furry friend holding an exposed filament bulb, from the quizzical George Monkey Table Lamp or daring Raymond Rat Table Lamp to the adorable Baby Georgina Monkey Table Lamp.

Or for those who appreciate a classic approach, the Caribou Antler Table Lamp looks stunning as a pair either side of a bed.

2. Wild wall lighting

Layered lighting will make your home feel instantly welcoming, so don’t forget about decorative wall lights, as well as overhead sources and lamps. There’s no need, however, to stick to a simple sconce when you can have the eye-catching George Monkey Wall Light instead.

His cheeky grin as he scales a wall while holding an exposed filament bulb will bring a smile to your face every time you walk into a room.

3. Friendly floor lamps

If you’re not content with only illuminating your walls, George Monkey can also be found climbing the bamboo-effect stem of a fabulous floor lamp. This striking design is an easy, yet effective way to brighten up a living room, teenage bedroom or study while keeping the mood light.

Alternatively, the George Monkey Floor Lamp will make a great talking point when entertaining guests in an eclectic dining area, as well as adding a welcoming glow.

