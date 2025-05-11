I saw all the best bits of Next Home's new collection IRL – these are the 6 things I'd buy before anyone else

One of the big perks of my job is getting to see the best of the spring and summer homeware collections, before most other people. This week, I was treated to an in-person highlights reel of Next Home at their Spring/Summer preview show, and these are the pieces I'd recommend buying before anyone else.

Next has always had a mind-blowing collection of homeware; it has a vast range of stunning brands, so it's easy to overlook its own-brand range. However, after seeing its spring and summer, you'd be making a big mistake by overlooking its new table lamps, home accessories and outdoor furniture. It's ticking every home decor trend and quite a few garden trends too.

I went home unable to stop thinking about the Brass Tate Floor Lamp. It is an understated but stylish lamp included in the recent Glassette x Next Home edit curated by hosting and homeware guru Laura Jackson.

You'll find there are a few lamps in my roundup. I'll admit I am a little obsessed with finding a statement table lamp to brighten up my living room lighting ideas at the moment. However, as someone who has expensive taste in lighting, I was impressed by the designer looks of the Next options.

It wasn't just the lighting that had cool designer-look vibes. These are the other pieces I'm expecting to see all over social media very soon. So make sure you buy them before anyone else, so you can say 'I had it first'.

What to buy

All the pieces are available to shop right not, so don't miss out. Did any of them catch your eye?