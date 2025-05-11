I saw all the best bits of Next Home's new collection IRL – these are the 6 things I'd buy before anyone else
I've already got a few in my basket
One of the big perks of my job is getting to see the best of the spring and summer homeware collections, before most other people. This week, I was treated to an in-person highlights reel of Next Home at their Spring/Summer preview show, and these are the pieces I'd recommend buying before anyone else.
Next has always had a mind-blowing collection of homeware; it has a vast range of stunning brands, so it's easy to overlook its own-brand range. However, after seeing its spring and summer, you'd be making a big mistake by overlooking its new table lamps, home accessories and outdoor furniture. It's ticking every home decor trend and quite a few garden trends too.
I went home unable to stop thinking about the Brass Tate Floor Lamp. It is an understated but stylish lamp included in the recent Glassette x Next Home edit curated by hosting and homeware guru Laura Jackson.
You'll find there are a few lamps in my roundup. I'll admit I am a little obsessed with finding a statement table lamp to brighten up my living room lighting ideas at the moment. However, as someone who has expensive taste in lighting, I was impressed by the designer looks of the Next options.
It wasn't just the lighting that had cool designer-look vibes. These are the other pieces I'm expecting to see all over social media very soon. So make sure you buy them before anyone else, so you can say 'I had it first'.
What to buy
I love a wriggle arm, and this displayed vase instantly caught my eye. Styled on its own or with brightly coloured flowers, it will be a gorgeous accent piece.
I highly rate Next cushions and have two beautiful ones on my bed. This is a standout star as it can be used indoors and outdoors, and looks about four times the price it is.
The trend for delicious ochre colours is going nowhere and this lamp is the perfect way to add it to a room. My favourite part is the coloured cord detailing, so there's no ugly wires ruining the look.
The Genoa range includes an outdoor sofa and dining set, but this love seat is the standout hit. It's a comfy and contemporary spin on the outdoor statement chair trend.
This coffee table was drawing ALOT of admiring looks at the preview. It isn't cheap, but it is a quality piece of furniture made from mango wood and solid marble.
It's very hard to find a beautiful red lamp, and this ceramic one is a stunner. It's the perfect accent for a side table for layered on top of a stack of coffee table books.
It's the year of the textured lamp. This is just the latest yarn-wrapped lamp I've seen this season. However, this earthy colourway is by far my favourite one.
I've been obsessed with Next's sun logo t-shirts and this playful picnic platter uses the same motif and pretty Mediterranean inspired colourway.
All the pieces are available to shop right not, so don't miss out. Did any of them catch your eye?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
