I have no space for any more table lamps in my home, but these 6 designer-look H&M ones are tempting me right now

As a Content Editor for Room Decor, I look at pretty homewares all day long - from furniture like sofas to smaller home accessories like lighting. And I must say, the H&M table lamp range has got me adding things to my wish list, despite the fact that realistically, I really have nowhere to put them.

I don’t know about you, but I will always remember 2024 as the year that the high street gave us cool lamps and lighting trends. I’ve never been so impressed with so many lamps and light fixtures coming (perhaps shockingly) from high street brands as much as last year – and this very much stayed consistent going into 2025.

This metal table lamp shape has been on my wish list for over a year now, with only the colourways changing with each new season. (Image credit: H&M)

That’s why I’m now left with very little to no surface area for any more table lamps in my home – but as already mentioned, that doesn’t stop H&M’s table lamps from finding their way onto my wish list time and time again. And I do regularly contemplate whether I could squeeze an extra lamp (or two) somewhere just to get my hands on one.

We all know that high-end and designer brands know how to make lustworthy light fixtures – I’m looking at you Tom Dixon, among several others. But thanks to the likes of H&M Home and their designer-look buys, you and I can now get the high-end aesthetic for less – if the space in our homes allows, of course.

Below are my top picks from H&M’s current table lamp offering, all of which I would gladly have in my own house. And trust me when I tell you, it was a struggle to narrow down the list to just these six.

My top picks

H&M Metal table lamp £34.99 at H&M This beautifully glossy metal lamp is currently at the very top of my wish list - so much so that I'm having a hard time deciding between this on-trend cherry red shade and the similarly trendy chrome finish. H&M Metal table lamp £34.99 at H&M I've been thinking about this lamp and its sleek silhouette for over a year now. It's one of the recent mainstays of H&M lighting range, each season reimagined in different colourways. Right now, you can get it in this light brown shade reminiscent of Pantone's Mocha Mousse or sage green. H&M Small table lamp £19.99 at H&M One of the things I admire about H&M's table lamp offering is the focus on different textures and finishes. Take this design - quite simple in shape but it's the wood grain finish that sets it apart. The white version in a crepe paper-effect finish is also lovely. H&M Glass table lamp £79.99 at H&M Tell me this glass lamp doesn't look like a vintage design classic worth at least a couple of hundred pounds! I firmly believe it does and can see it sit beautifully in a mid-century modern-style living room or contrast against a more modern home setting just as well. H&M Large fabric-covered table lamp £39.99 at H&M While the majority of H&M lighting is more about the shapes, textures and occasional pops of colour, this season, the brand introduced a little more pattern as well. This graphic black-and-white design will create a true statement in any home and it's also available in a smaller version for £24.99. H&M Metal table lamp £59.99 at H&M If you like the second metal lamp above but prefer something with a little more curve, this design is perfect for you. Even though I'm not usually drawn to orange, this sunny shade is so joyful and perfect for a little pop of colour in a home. But if you prefer something more pared-back, it also comes in a white colourway.

Of course, H&M is not the only brand on the high street nailing the lighting game, as already mentioned - Next's lamps are also stunning, as are ones from Marks & Spencer, Habitat and John Lewis among others.

But I’m dying to know, which one of these lamps has caught your eye? And are you thinking of treating yourself and adding one (or more) to your home this season?