Investing in a statement lamp is an easy way to elevate (and illuminate) a space with ease, and if you’ve been looking for a new lamp, I’ve found the perfect style, the Habitat x Scion Billow Fabric Table Lamp .

This year’s lighting trends have favoured retro styles, so what better way to embrace the year’s biggest trend with an iconic Scion print? Lamps are more than just functional in our book, and this latest Habitat x Scion collab is proof that your lighting choice can be playful and stylish.

The Habitat x Scion Billow fabric lamp is retro and stylish, nailing the 70’s aesthetic we’re seeing in all the biggest home decor trends right now - here’s why I think it’s a great investment piece.

Habitat X Scion Large Billow Fabric Table Lamp - Green £35 at Habitat Habitat X Scion Small Billow Fabric Table Lamp - Orange £20 at Habitat

Scion is an iconic British brand renowned for its bright, playful, Scandi-inspired prints and their frequent collaborations with Habitat .

At a recent Habitat press show - where the Ideal Home team got a sneak peek at the upcoming homeware collections - the team was instantly taken with the Billow fabric lamps, and it’s easy to see why.

Available in green and orange, the Habitat x Scion table lamp features a beautifully retro geometric print, which gives the lamp its statement look. Plus, it’s sharp square shape emphasises the lamp’s retro vibe - it looks like it has stepped straight out of the ‘70s.

The Ideal Home team first spotted the lamp at a preview of Habitat's upcoming collections. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Rebecca Knight)

Habitat describes Scion's distinctive Billow print as bringing a ‘burst of joyful personality to contemporary decor’ and I’m inclined to agree.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The lamp is available in two sizes, large and small. The large lamp is 50x20x20 cm, making it a great choice for living and dining rooms. Meanwhile, the smaller lamp is 25.5x145x15 cm, and is a better choice for small living rooms or your bedside table.

The Habitat x Scion Billow table lamp will make a playful, stylish addition to any space. But if you still need a little more convincing, I’ve pulled some more stunning examples from the range.