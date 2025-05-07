Habitat x Scion's new table lamp will add retro flair to any space – it’s my standout piece from the brand’s new collaboration

This might be the most stylish table lamp of the season

Habitat x Scion Small Billow Fabric Table Lamp - Orange
(Image credit: Habitat x Scion)
Investing in a statement lamp is an easy way to elevate (and illuminate) a space with ease, and if you’ve been looking for a new lamp, I’ve found the perfect style, the Habitat x Scion Billow Fabric Table Lamp.

This year’s lighting trends have favoured retro styles, so what better way to embrace the year’s biggest trend with an iconic Scion print? Lamps are more than just functional in our book, and this latest Habitat x Scion collab is proof that your lighting choice can be playful and stylish.

The Habitat x Scion Billow fabric lamp is retro and stylish, nailing the 70’s aesthetic we’re seeing in all the biggest home decor trends right now - here’s why I think it’s a great investment piece.

Scion is an iconic British brand renowned for its bright, playful, Scandi-inspired prints and their frequent collaborations with Habitat.

At a recent Habitat press show - where the Ideal Home team got a sneak peek at the upcoming homeware collections - the team was instantly taken with the Billow fabric lamps, and it’s easy to see why.

Available in green and orange, the Habitat x Scion table lamp features a beautifully retro geometric print, which gives the lamp its statement look. Plus, it’s sharp square shape emphasises the lamp’s retro vibe - it looks like it has stepped straight out of the ‘70s.

Habitat x Scion Large Billow Fabric Table Lamp - Green at Habitat press show.

The Ideal Home team first spotted the lamp at a preview of Habitat's upcoming collections.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rebecca Knight)

Habitat describes Scion's distinctive Billow print as bringing a ‘burst of joyful personality to contemporary decor’ and I’m inclined to agree.

The lamp is available in two sizes, large and small. The large lamp is 50x20x20 cm, making it a great choice for living and dining rooms. Meanwhile, the smaller lamp is 25.5x145x15 cm, and is a better choice for small living rooms or your bedside table.

The Habitat x Scion Billow table lamp will make a playful, stylish addition to any space. But if you still need a little more convincing, I’ve pulled some more stunning examples from the range.

Habitat X Scion Billow Cushion - Orange - 43x43cm
Habitat X Scion Billow Cushion - Orange - 43x43cm

If you love the Billow pattern, this beautiful cushion is an easy way to introduce the style to your home.

Habitat X Scion Cotton Lintu Bedding Set - Double
Habitat X Scion Cotton Lintu Bedding Set - Double

The Lintu kissing birds design is an iconic Scion print. This set is joyous and playful, brightening any bedroom.

Habitat X Scion Kukkia Floor Lamp - Cream
Habitat X Scion Kukkia Floor Lamp - Cream

The faux linen pleated shade has a fabric diffuser featuring the distinctive Kukkia floral pattern, so you can add a luxury look to your living space.

