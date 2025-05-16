Next Home’s new lighting range left me seriously impressed when I saw them IRL – these are the designer-look lamps to add to your shopping cart

As Ideal Home’s news writer, it’s my job to track down the most stylish and affordable home buys to elevate your space, and one of the best parts of this job is getting a sneak preview of upcoming brands collectons - and I have to say Next’s designer-look lighting has knocked it out the park.

The best lighting trends all have one thing in common: they look expensive. From the ambience they create in a space to quirky shapes and sleek styles, the best lighting ideas can make a room look even better.

Attending the Next Home spring/ summer preview recently, the one thing that stood out to me was how good their new lighting ranges looked. So I’ve rounded up my top picks, so you can snap up these super stylish picks.

I’d known for a while that Next’s lighting options were good. Having spotted the rattan table lamp previously, it had been sitting in my basket for a while. But spotting it IRL at the show, it convinced me to hit check out.

Not only do these lamps look great online, but I can vouch that they look just as good in person, and feel both well-made and high quality. Even better, there’s something for everyone.

I went home unable to stop thinking about the Natural Tyra Table Lamp (£60) whose rustic design is perfect for achieving a prairie style.

What is your favourite from the range?