Next Home’s new lighting range left me seriously impressed when I saw them IRL – these are the designer-look lamps to add to your shopping cart

Next home summer preview.
The Natural Tyra Table Lamp (£60) at The Next Home summer preview.
(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)
As Ideal Home’s news writer, it’s my job to track down the most stylish and affordable home buys to elevate your space, and one of the best parts of this job is getting a sneak preview of upcoming brands collectons - and I have to say Next’s designer-look lighting has knocked it out the park.

The best lighting trends all have one thing in common: they look expensive. From the ambience they create in a space to quirky shapes and sleek styles, the best lighting ideas can make a room look even better.

Attending the Next Home spring/ summer preview recently, the one thing that stood out to me was how good their new lighting ranges looked. So I’ve rounded up my top picks, so you can snap up these super stylish picks.

Next Home lighting at summer press show.

The Ochre Yellow Chequer Table Lamp(£45) and Brass Tate Floor Lamp (£140) at the preview.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

I’d known for a while that Next’s lighting options were good. Having spotted the rattan table lamp previously, it had been sitting in my basket for a while. But spotting it IRL at the show, it convinced me to hit check out.

Not only do these lamps look great online, but I can vouch that they look just as good in person, and feel both well-made and high quality. Even better, there’s something for everyone.

I went home unable to stop thinking about the Natural Tyra Table Lamp (£60) whose rustic design is perfect for achieving a prairie style.

Blue Metro Table Lamp
Next
Blue Metro Table Lamp

It probably hasn’t escaped your attention, but the checkerboard print has been everywhere, and Next’s Blue Metro Table Lamp is a gorgeous take on the trend. It has a beautiful textured look.

Green Luca Table Lamp
Next
Green Luca Table Lamp

Statement lamps are undoubtedly another huge trend, which is why the Green Luca Table Lamp is another standout. I can’t get enough of it’s art deco style, which to me, screams luxury.

Natural Tyra Table Lamp
Next
Natural Tyra Table Lamp

This funky lamp is for perfect for rustic spaces. So, if you've been a fan of the recent Cowboycore trend, this lamp is for you.

Red Linton Table Lamp
Next
Red Linton Table Lamp

Cherry red has been a huge colour trend this year and shows no sign of slowing down. This sultry shade lends itself well to the luxury look, creating a lamp that has understated style.

Brass Spencer Floor Lamp
Next
Brass Spencer Floor Lamp

If classic, understated styles are your thing, you won't want to miss out on this beautiful brass floorlamp. It timeless look means it's well-suited to any style.

Black Diya Table Lamp
Next
Black Diya Table Lamp

The fabric lampshade combined with a ceramic base makes this lamp visually striking. I also love it's monochrome print which would suit any room's colour scheme.

What is your favourite from the range?

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

