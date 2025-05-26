Is The Range the new (and more affordable) John Lewis for lamps? I couldn’t believe it when I found these impressive budget alternatives

I’m a big fan of John Lewis’ lighting collection and it’s one of the first retailers I look to and recommend to others when looking for stylish lamps. But to be honest, some of the more recent designs’ price points have been rather steep – £130 for a table lamp?! That’s why I was so impressed when coming across several The Range table lamps that are perfect like-for-like alternatives to some John Lewis styles – but for a fraction of the price.

I keep saying that this and last year, we’ve been seeing so many more cool lighting designs and lighting trends than ever before – and I stand by that statement.

One of the biggest lighting trends of this year have been striped lamps – so it’s perhaps no surprise that The Range’s lookalikes for John Lewis designs largely focused on this particular pattern.

Called the Bridie table lamp from The Range, this design is currently not available online but the Daleyza table lamp looks almost identical. (Image credit: Future/Heather Young)

‘Stripes have a timeless elegance because they bring both structure and depth to a space,’ says Claire Garner, director at Claire Garner Design Studio.

‘Their versatility allows them to complement any style, from classic and traditional to modern and bold. Whether subtle or statement-making, stripes create a sense of rhythm and can be used to establish balance, add depth, and even create the illusion of more space. They have a strong visual impact yet remain effortlessly sophisticated, which is why they have endured in interior design for centuries.’

And I wasn’t alone in admiring The Range’s current lamp offering – when Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young visited her local The Range store last week, she too was seriously tempted by the chic but affordably priced lamps. 'I was quite surprised and really impressed by the designs on sale. The products felt really on-trend, good quality and were a great price. I was seriously tempted to buy one there and then, but I’m going to have a think about exactly what I need and then I’ll definitely be back to shop,' Heather says.

Top alternatives for John Lewis lamps from The Range

I recently wrote about my obsession with H&M’s design-look table lamps that I sadly have no space in my home – and if you are on the lookout for stylish, expensive-looking lighting, then H&M is another place I’d highly recommend.

But my lack of surface area left for any more lamps also means that I can’t really be investing in these beauties from The Range either. So let me live vicariously through you and go nab these bargains while you still can!