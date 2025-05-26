Is The Range the new (and more affordable) John Lewis for lamps? I couldn’t believe it when I found these impressive budget alternatives

I’m a big fan of John Lewis’ lighting collection and it’s one of the first retailers I look to and recommend to others when looking for stylish lamps. But to be honest, some of the more recent designs’ price points have been rather steep – £130 for a table lamp?! That’s why I was so impressed when coming across several The Range table lamps that are perfect like-for-like alternatives to some John Lewis styles – but for a fraction of the price.

I keep saying that this and last year, we’ve been seeing so many more cool lighting designs and lighting trends than ever before – and I stand by that statement.

One of the biggest lighting trends of this year have been striped lamps – so it’s perhaps no surprise that The Range’s lookalikes for John Lewis designs largely focused on this particular pattern.

Striped table lamps displayed on a shelf in The Range store

Called the Bridie table lamp from The Range, this design is currently not available online but the Daleyza table lamp looks almost identical.

(Image credit: Future/Heather Young)

‘Stripes have a timeless elegance because they bring both structure and depth to a space,’ says Claire Garner, director at Claire Garner Design Studio.

‘Their versatility allows them to complement any style, from classic and traditional to modern and bold. Whether subtle or statement-making, stripes create a sense of rhythm and can be used to establish balance, add depth, and even create the illusion of more space. They have a strong visual impact yet remain effortlessly sophisticated, which is why they have endured in interior design for centuries.’

And I wasn’t alone in admiring The Range’s current lamp offering – when Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young visited her local The Range store last week, she too was seriously tempted by the chic but affordably priced lamps. 'I was quite surprised and really impressed by the designs on sale. The products felt really on-trend, good quality and were a great price. I was seriously tempted to buy one there and then, but I’m going to have a think about exactly what I need and then I’ll definitely be back to shop,' Heather says.

Top alternatives for John Lewis lamps from The Range

The Range Hallie Stripe Table Lamp

The Range
Hallie Stripe Table Lamp

The Hallie lamp from The Range is a dead ringer for the John Lewis Trevone lamp - and I think it's the closest resemblance from the whole bunch. And it's available for just a fifth of the John Lewis price.

John Lewis Trevone Ceramic Table Lamp
John Lewis
Trevone Ceramic Table Lamp

There are, of course, slight differences - but there aren't many. Firstly, the John Lewis lamp comes in four colourways, two more than The Range alternative. And the JL colours are softer, more muted.

The Range Daleyza Table Lamp
The Range
Daleyza Table Lamp

The cylindrical shape of the base and the lampshade, as well as the striped pattern are there, but The Range's Daleyza lamp comes in a monochrome colourway, with a raffia shade, unlike the colourful and fabric shade-donning John Lewis version.

John Lewis + Matthew Williamson Candy Stripe Table Lamp
John Lewis x Matthew Williamson
Candy Stripe Table Lamp

Created in collaboration with designer Matthew Williamson, this lamp provides the perfect opportunity to inject some colour and pattern into your home. And despite the high price point, the red and pink colourway is already sold out, with only the blue version left in stock.

The Range Avalon Table Lamp
The Range
Avalon Table Lamp

Featuring a similar mushroom shape and rather large size as the John Lewis lamp, The Range's take on the look creates a further statement with the use of pattern. And with stripes becoming so popular to the point they are basically the new neutral, I say why not? Especially since it's just £25!

John Lewis Mushroom XL Table Lamp, Polished Chrome
John Lewis
Mushroom XL Table Lamp

Chrome features and metallic lamps are other big home decor trends at the moment. And while John Lewis makes this XL mushroom table lamp in other colours as well, this one feels the most special and perhaps even deserving of the £95 price tag.

I recently wrote about my obsession with H&M’s design-look table lamps that I sadly have no space in my home – and if you are on the lookout for stylish, expensive-looking lighting, then H&M is another place I’d highly recommend.

But my lack of surface area left for any more lamps also means that I can’t really be investing in these beauties from The Range either. So let me live vicariously through you and go nab these bargains while you still can!

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.

