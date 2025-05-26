Is The Range the new (and more affordable) John Lewis for lamps? I couldn’t believe it when I found these impressive budget alternatives
If you're a fan of John Lewis lamp designs like me then you'll love these budget-friendly lookalikes
I’m a big fan of John Lewis’ lighting collection and it’s one of the first retailers I look to and recommend to others when looking for stylish lamps. But to be honest, some of the more recent designs’ price points have been rather steep – £130 for a table lamp?! That’s why I was so impressed when coming across several The Range table lamps that are perfect like-for-like alternatives to some John Lewis styles – but for a fraction of the price.
I keep saying that this and last year, we’ve been seeing so many more cool lighting designs and lighting trends than ever before – and I stand by that statement.
One of the biggest lighting trends of this year have been striped lamps – so it’s perhaps no surprise that The Range’s lookalikes for John Lewis designs largely focused on this particular pattern.
‘Stripes have a timeless elegance because they bring both structure and depth to a space,’ says Claire Garner, director at Claire Garner Design Studio.
‘Their versatility allows them to complement any style, from classic and traditional to modern and bold. Whether subtle or statement-making, stripes create a sense of rhythm and can be used to establish balance, add depth, and even create the illusion of more space. They have a strong visual impact yet remain effortlessly sophisticated, which is why they have endured in interior design for centuries.’
And I wasn’t alone in admiring The Range’s current lamp offering – when Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young visited her local The Range store last week, she too was seriously tempted by the chic but affordably priced lamps. 'I was quite surprised and really impressed by the designs on sale. The products felt really on-trend, good quality and were a great price. I was seriously tempted to buy one there and then, but I’m going to have a think about exactly what I need and then I’ll definitely be back to shop,' Heather says.
Top alternatives for John Lewis lamps from The Range
Created in collaboration with designer Matthew Williamson, this lamp provides the perfect opportunity to inject some colour and pattern into your home. And despite the high price point, the red and pink colourway is already sold out, with only the blue version left in stock.
Featuring a similar mushroom shape and rather large size as the John Lewis lamp, The Range's take on the look creates a further statement with the use of pattern. And with stripes becoming so popular to the point they are basically the new neutral, I say why not? Especially since it's just £25!
Chrome features and metallic lamps are other big home decor trends at the moment. And while John Lewis makes this XL mushroom table lamp in other colours as well, this one feels the most special and perhaps even deserving of the £95 price tag.
I recently wrote about my obsession with H&M’s design-look table lamps that I sadly have no space in my home – and if you are on the lookout for stylish, expensive-looking lighting, then H&M is another place I’d highly recommend.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
But my lack of surface area left for any more lamps also means that I can’t really be investing in these beauties from The Range either. So let me live vicariously through you and go nab these bargains while you still can!
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
I went to Italy and found the most beautiful star jasmine arch – so I asked the experts how to recreate it
I've never seen anything like it!
-
Only you and I will know these 6 coastal home decor pieces came from Primark - it's the high street collection not to miss this summer
Interiors snobs, stop scrolling - you won't want to miss these stunning buys
-
The 3 air conditioner mistakes that are ramping up your electricity bill – and experts reveal the ways to avoid them
They're easy to fix when you know how
-
Only you and I will know these 6 coastal home decor pieces came from Primark - it's the high street collection not to miss this summer
Interiors snobs, stop scrolling - you won't want to miss these stunning buys
-
I just spotted an extremely affordable high-street buy in Molly-Mae's coffee bar set up and found the perfect dupe
She's combined her favourite machine from Sage with smaller buys from Dunelm
-
4 things shoppers say they wish they knew before buying the Ninja Luxe Café and after testing it, I can only agree
From cleaning to the new version
-
I have no space for any more table lamps in my home, but these 6 designer-look H&M ones are tempting me right now
They're too good to resist
-
Aldi’s new hurricane candle is a dead ringer for The White Company's iconic Flowers scent – it’s only £10 too
But here's why I think you should stick with The White Company
-
William Morris prints are everywhere this year - this is how to use these timeless patterns to give your kitchen a fresh and modern look
We can't get enough of these classic prints in our homes
-
IKEA’s new but already viral lamp is only £8 – and it comes in the most on-trend colour of the year
I can’t believe I’ve been sleeping on this trending butter yellow IKEA lamp up until now!
-
Next Home’s new lighting range left me seriously impressed when I saw them IRL – these are the designer-look lamps to add to your shopping cart
I was left seriously impressed by these stunning lamps