George Home’s £15 solar ball light nails this year’s breakout outdoor lighting trend - this is how to style it at home

Globe lamps are a rising star within outdoor lighting trends this summer, so I asked an interior design expert exactly how to style this retro look at home - and it’s easier than you might think.

Statement lighting and lamps have defined this year’s lighting trends, so it’s no surprise that our garden lighting picks reflect this. This year, the globe lamp, such as Habitat’s Caliban Globe Lamp , has seen a surge in popularity, cropping up in IKEA and other retailers' lighting collections.

Now it’s making its way outside with the George Home’s Solar Ball Light and Habitat’s Solar Mood Lamp . This bold style creates a playful, retro look, and this is the best way to style them in your garden.

George Home 25cm Solar Ball Light £15 at George Home Globe lamps can act as mood lighting for your garden too - just adjust the colour to suit the mood. Habitat Habitat Solar Mood Light £25 at Argos This solar lamp is made from a milky-coloured plastic to give a soft lighting effect, but you can also adjust the colour depending on your mood. This lamp lasts for as long as 10 hours between charges! Smart Solar Smart Solar Lunieres Orb Light - Extra Large £24.99 at Robert Dyas This orb light is solar powered for 6 hours of operation, but can also be charged using the USB cable provided, so you can enjoy it all year around. When chargest via USB, it lasts up to 20 hours.

How to style globe lights

70s style has been a defining home decor trend this year as we all seek to find nostalgia in our interiors. And while the weather has warmed up, this sentiment hasn’t changed.

Globe lamps are an easy way to draw make a statement with their large shape and curve appeal. Plus, these solar lamps offer an array of mood lighting and colour options.

‘They offer both function and ambience, with a timeless, softly diffused glow that suits a variety of outdoor settings. At BHS, we love using globe lights to define spaces and create atmosphere, especially as we move into the warmer months of outdoor dining and entertaining,’ says Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS .

‘Their round shape adds a contemporary edge while still feeling classic, making them ideal for both modern and traditional gardens. Choose warm white bulbs for a soft, inviting feel or cooler tones for a more architectural look.'

You can use globe lights to frame your patio space, marking to guests where you plan to entertain, or nestle them near your planters and flower beds to illuminate your plants and create unexpected pockets of light.

If you don't want to go for the large statement globe, small string globe lights ( like these from Amazon ) can be draped over pergola ideas and your garden fence to beautifully frame the space and create a whimsical look.

'Along with festoons and lanterns, globe lighting is a hot trend in ambient outdoor lighting - in fact, 4lite has newly launched globe-shaped festoon lights which are proving popular - and works in any type of garden ,' says Rachel Morris, a spokesperson for 4lite home and garden lighting.

'The trick is to combine ambient lights with practical lights; layering both to achieve a balance between illumination and aesthetics.'

I, for one, can't get enough of the globe lighting trend and love that it has expanded to garden spaces - what do you think?