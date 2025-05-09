George Home’s £15 solar ball light nails this year’s breakout outdoor lighting trend - this is how to style it at home
This stunning lamp is easy to style
Globe lamps are a rising star within outdoor lighting trends this summer, so I asked an interior design expert exactly how to style this retro look at home - and it’s easier than you might think.
Statement lighting and lamps have defined this year’s lighting trends, so it’s no surprise that our garden lighting picks reflect this. This year, the globe lamp, such as Habitat’s Caliban Globe Lamp, has seen a surge in popularity, cropping up in IKEA and other retailers' lighting collections.
Now it’s making its way outside with the George Home’s Solar Ball Light and Habitat’s Solar Mood Lamp. This bold style creates a playful, retro look, and this is the best way to style them in your garden.
Globe lamps can act as mood lighting for your garden too - just adjust the colour to suit the mood.
This solar lamp is made from a milky-coloured plastic to give a soft lighting effect, but you can also adjust the colour depending on your mood. This lamp lasts for as long as 10 hours between charges!
How to style globe lights
70s style has been a defining home decor trend this year as we all seek to find nostalgia in our interiors. And while the weather has warmed up, this sentiment hasn’t changed.
Globe lamps are an easy way to draw make a statement with their large shape and curve appeal. Plus, these solar lamps offer an array of mood lighting and colour options.
‘They offer both function and ambience, with a timeless, softly diffused glow that suits a variety of outdoor settings. At BHS, we love using globe lights to define spaces and create atmosphere, especially as we move into the warmer months of outdoor dining and entertaining,’ says Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS.
‘Their round shape adds a contemporary edge while still feeling classic, making them ideal for both modern and traditional gardens. Choose warm white bulbs for a soft, inviting feel or cooler tones for a more architectural look.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
You can use globe lights to frame your patio space, marking to guests where you plan to entertain, or nestle them near your planters and flower beds to illuminate your plants and create unexpected pockets of light.
If you don't want to go for the large statement globe, small string globe lights ( like these from Amazon) can be draped over pergola ideas and your garden fence to beautifully frame the space and create a whimsical look.
'Along with festoons and lanterns, globe lighting is a hot trend in ambient outdoor lighting - in fact, 4lite has newly launched globe-shaped festoon lights which are proving popular - and works in any type of garden ,' says Rachel Morris, a spokesperson for 4lite home and garden lighting.
'The trick is to combine ambient lights with practical lights; layering both to achieve a balance between illumination and aesthetics.'
I, for one, can't get enough of the globe lighting trend and love that it has expanded to garden spaces - what do you think?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Can orchids survive outside in the UK? The hardy and beautiful varieties that will thrive in your garden
There are a handful of hardy orchids you can try growing at home in your garden
-
This pastel pink kitchen shows how to make the most out of an awkward galley layout - here are the clever tricks the pros used
A bright and inviting space you'll actually want to spend time in
-
Bees will love your garden if you add this one feature, say wildlife experts - and it requires minimal effort on your part
A 'rough patch' requires little effort or space
-
B&Q’s new wireless lamp is the perfect lookalike for Pooky’s popular Scoon lamp – and it’s only £15!
If you like Pooky’s Scoon wireless lamp, you’ll love B&Q’s new lookalike selling for a fifth of the original price
-
Tom Kerridge says this BBQ staple is ‘a really good little investment’ – and I’ve tracked one down for less than £2
This bargain buy will make all the difference to your barbecuing skills
-
Next just launched the best-looking outdoor table lamp of the summer - the iconic Pooky scoon lamp has competition
I couldn't believe the table lamp was only £25!
-
Is Debenhams the new Lidl? I just spotted 3 egg chairs in the sale that are the same price (and cheaper) than Lidl's new hanging chair
I couldn't believe the prices of these stylish chairs...
-
Louise Thompson's statement outdoor chair is the star of her charming urban garden – you'd never guess it's an affordable high-street buy
The reality TV star shared a snap of her charming garden on Instagram – and this chic chair stood out
-
Debenhams just made me do a double-take with this bargain designer-look outdoor sofa
This is the last place I thought I'd find my dream outdoor sofa
-
Aldi is selling a robot lawn mower for under £200 – it's one of the cheapest on the market
I never thought I'd see 'Aldi' and 'robot mower' in the same sentence...
-
I tried Gozney's new Tread pizza oven – its ultra-thin pizza stone means it heats up seriously fast
The much-awaited portable oven from the brand has arrived. But is it any good? I tested it to find out