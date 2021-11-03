Man returned home to find his entire house had been ‘stolen’

Mike phoned the police, but the builder returned with the new owner’s father who said he had bought the terraced house in July.

To settle the dispute Mike Hall looked up the Land Registry documentation but found that the name had been changed in August.

‘At that point the police said, ‘Well, there’s nothing further we can do here. This is a civil matter; you need to leave the house and contact your solicitors,’ Mike told BBC Radio 4’s You and Yours.

‘I was shocked – having seen the house in the state it was, I was in a bit of a state of shock anyway – but then to be told by the police they didn’t believe a criminal offence had been committed here was just unbelievable,’ he added.

The BBC allege that a duplicate driving licence and bank account were set up in the name of Mike Hall and used to sell the house. When the house was sold to the new owner by the person impersonating Mr Hall, they now legally owned it.

After being contacted by the BBC, the Bedfordshire Police’s fraud squad has begun an investigation into the case, but no arrests have been made.