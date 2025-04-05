5 garden features that will help sell your home quickly, according to experts

If you’re planning on selling your home this year, then you’ll also want to make sure your garden is up to scratch, as experts have revealed the five garden features that can help sell your home.

A beautifully kept garden makes a home feel like a complete package, rather than like you have a project on your hands, which is why it should always be considered when looking to sell your house . Although it has to be said, even if you’re not looking to sell, these features can also help you enjoy your garden more.

Your garden ideas can have a lasting effect on how your home sells - and these are the five features experts recommend adding to your garden if you want to seal the deal faster.

1. A garden room

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Paul Raeside)

There are plenty of garden room ideas to suit every style, from an entertaining space to an efficient home office. These spaces mean you can utilise your garden all year round and add what feels like an extra room to your property.

‘One of the biggest selling points of a garden room is that it offers an entirely separate retreat from the main home. It’s more than just an extra space; it’s a personal sanctuary, just a stone’s throw away. After a long day, having a dedicated space that provides peace, privacy, and separation from household distractions makes all the difference. For buyers, this feature isn’t just desirable; it’s a game-changer that enhances both lifestyle and property value,’ explains Charlie Conibear, on behalf of Green Retreats .

‘Our research has shown a well-designed garden room can add anywhere from £50,000 to £100,000 to your property’s value, depending on its size and location.’

2. A well-maintained lawn

(Image credit: Future PLC/CLAIRE LLOYD DAVIES)

It may sound obvious, but well-manicured garden lawn ideas are a big draw for potential buyers. A lawn that doesn’t need work acts as a blank canvas for buyers, allowing them to imagine their life in that garden.

‘Before you even walk through the door, a well-tended garden sets the tone. A beautiful garden can catch the eye of potential buyers and make them feel more at ease. People naturally respond to environments filled with nature, and a thriving garden gives off a warm, inviting feeling,’ says Thomas Oldham, Co-Founder of UK Construction Blog .

‘A neatly kept lawn, for instance, is appealing to families who need a safe space for kids to play. A large backyard suggests endless possibilities, from weekend barbecues to quiet moments spent outdoors.

‘What really makes these features stand out is the lived-in feeling they bring. A lawn isn’t just grass, it’s a place for morning coffee or afternoon breaks. Even if it’s just a fleeting thought, that emotional connection can make all the difference.’

3. Outdoor seating or patio

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adelina Iliev)

Another area you need to consider is your garden furniture ideas . Is it designed for optimum hosting? Is it a welcoming space? You’ll want your outdoor seating area to be both of those things to invite buyers.

‘Simple features like outdoor seating areas or a patio can dramatically increase appeal. Buyers imagine themselves entertaining or relaxing there, which speeds up decision-making. These areas suggest versatility and a ready-made space for enjoyment — and that’s powerful when selling,’ says Olly Cavner, Operations Director at Essential Living .

When staging your home to sell , why not position your garden furniture how you’d host friends and family - this can help your potential buyers picture doing the same.

4. Outdoor lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

While a subtle detail, garden lighting should never be overlooked. Outdoor lighting can illuminate your garden into the night so you can enjoy it for longer - whether you want a simple cosy glow or a statement floodlight.

‘Outdoor lighting and smart lighting in particular can help create ambience in the garden and shows just how much you can get out of your outdoor space even in the evenings. Lighting can be used to make patios and decking look more inviting and cosy,’ says Adam Wilkins at LightingLegends.com .

‘A lot of newer and more modern homes have smart features nowadays, and smart lighting is a great feature that will impress potential buyers thanks to its convenience. It’s another feature they don’t have to worry about installing themselves, helping cut costs. Even small enhancements—such as installing an up-and-down light by the entrance—can make a home feel more welcoming and cosy.’

5. A vegetable or herb garden

(Image credit: Future PLC/Howard Walker)

A vegetable or herb garden can easily be curated at little cost. Even if you have a small vegetable garden, this can still impress potential buyers. What’s more, if you’re showing your home during the summer, your patch will be in full bloom, making your garden look even more beautiful.

‘Surprisingly, even a small vegetable patch or herb garden can help a home sell faster. It speaks to sustainability and healthy living — both key lifestyle trends. Buyers see it as a sign of thoughtful design and potential for self-sufficiency, which adds subtle value,’ says Olly.

A beautiful garden makes a home feel complete. So, if you're looking to put your home on the market, I'd start by ensuring you have a gorgeous, welcoming garden.