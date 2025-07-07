Aldi is selling a gas pizza oven for less than £70 – it’s a dead ringer for the cult Ooni Koda oven

Few outdoor kitchens and BBQ set-ups are complete without a pizza oven these days, and if you haven’t got your hands on one yet, listen up. Aldi is selling a new pizza oven that is a more than £300 cheaper alternative to the cult Ooni Koda 2 Pizza Oven.

It’s true that the best pizza oven will add a whole new dimension to your outdoor cooking space. Fresh, authentic Italian-style pizza whenever you like, it’s a no-brainer that these handy cooking vessels give your BBQ a gourmet edge.

However, these ovens have always been an investment piece and unfortunately, not suited to everyone’s budget. Until now. Aldi’s Gas Pizza Oven costs just £69.99 making it one of the cheapest models I’ve seen this year.

Landing in stores on Thursday (10 July), I’m really excited about the prospect of this Specialbuy. It’s even cheaper than Lidl’s pizza oven , which retails for £79.99. You can always count on Aldi for delivering some of the lowest market prices, whilst delivering on quality, which is the main reason I keep finding myself drawn to the middle aisle every time I visit.

Reaching up to 900 degrees, this oven boasts a rapid warm-up time, so you can cook authentic pizza in minutes. Alongisde reaching such high temperatures, the Aldi pizza oven is designed with a double wall, which retains heat in the cooking chamber, allowing you to cook pizza after pizza.

It has a cordierite pizza stone and a built-in thermometer to ensure crispy crusts. The oven also comes with non-slip rubber feet and a carrier bag so you can take this oven camping, picnicking and to your summer plans.

(Image credit: Aldi)

By contrast, the Ooni Koda pizza oven was highly regarded by Ideal Home’s expert reviewer, who praised the oven for how easy it was to make authentic pizza without mess or hassle. Ooni is rated as one of the best pizza oven brands by Ideal Home, and there are plenty of Ooni models to choose from to suit your needs.

I’m not convinced the Aldi pizza oven will quite match the quality of the Ooni Koda, however, if you’re new to pizza ovens or have a smaller budget, I do think Aldi’s pizza oven is a great starting point. But if you’re having trouble tracking it down, here are a few more alternatives.

VonHaus Vonhaus Gas Pizza Oven £164.99 at Amazon This outdoor pizza oven takes just 15 minutes to reach 400°C and 5 minutes to cook, meaning you get delicious, authentic pizza whenever you want it. It's also perfect for smoking meat, fish, and veg too. Tefal Jamie Oliver by Tefal Outdoor Gas Pizza Oven Was £349.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Currently a whopping £100 off, this pizza oven is easy to set up and use, and even comes with a handy guide packed with yummy recipies. ProCook Outdoor Pizza Oven 12 Inch £249 at ProCook Ltd This Pro Cook pizza oven include a smart rotation features to ensure an even bake on your pizza's without faffing around with a peel.

Will you be trying to get your hands on the Aldi pizza oven this week?