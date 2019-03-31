5 genius cleaning hacks from the Queen of Clean Lynsey Crombie that you’ll want to try right now!

Spending the smallest amount of time giving our homes a once over for the biggest results is something we all aspire to. And now that’s been made possible thanks to the clever cleaning hacks on offer from Lynsey Crombie, aka the Queen of Clean.

Lynsey has fast become one of the UK’s leading ‘cleanfluencers’ after making her debut on hit Channel 4 show Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners back in 2014. She has now amassed more than 120,000 followers on her Instagram account and sees up to 50,000 visitors to her blog each month. And what she doesn’t know about dusting, decluterring and cleaning probably isn’t worth knowing.

Below we reveal some of her top tips for whipping our homes into shape, and many take just minutes to execute – perfect for a generation of time stretched homeowners.

1. Tumble dryer sheets are great at cleaning blinds

As well as keeping our bedding fresh and helping to reduce creases, tumble dryer sheets can also be used for another area of cleaning in the home. Lynsey reveals that tumble dryer sheets (even ones that have already been used in the dryer) are fantastic for dusting blinds – who knew? Start by closing blinds completely, and work your way from the top down dusting blinds horizontally.

2. Use a lint roller to ‘dust’ lampshades and light fittings

Dusty lampshades are one of the most awkward things in our homes to clean. Luckily lint rollers have come to the rescue providing a quick and effortless way pick up the dust without damaging the shade. Lynsey also suggests using lint rollers for picking up any small shards of broken glass from the floor.

3. You CAN clean non-washable cushion covers