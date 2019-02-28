5 genius cleaning hacks that cost under £5 from Wales’ answer to Mrs Hinch

Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – it’s time to move over. There’s a new cleaning guru in town and she’s taking Wales by storm. Jo Tunnicliffe-Evans has amassed more the 71,000 followers on her @jottiesjournal Instagram account where she shares her ‘#Homemaking bits and #cleaningtips’, with her legions of fans.

The 31-year-old from Llanelli has her own small cleaning business, so will have had ample opportunity to hone her cleaning prowess. We’ve put together five of her most genius cleaning hacks under £5, so why not don your marigolds and give them a go?

Jottie’s Journal Cleaning Hacks

1. Banish bad smells

‘Those’ bad smells can linger in the bathroom long after a visit, and our nostrils can also be assaulted by blocked up sinks and drains filled with grime and more. But rather than reaching for a can of air freshener why not follow the example above and squirt some scented toiler cleaner – without flushing – around your toilet rim to fill your bathroom with a pleasing scent?

2. Clean your fridge the easy way

Hands up who dreads cleaning the fridge? It always feel like whichever compartment you take out never seems to slot nicely back in once you’ve given it a once over. While Jotties Journal can’t help with that, this top tip for using a dishmatic to clean all those awkward areas in your fridge – including the back wall – has completely blown our minds.

3. Get washing whiter than white

Dishwasher tablets in the washing machine – yes you read that right. We say, whatever helps our whites looking even brighter gets a thumbs up from us.

4. Make appliances look shiny and new

Stainless steel and kitchens are a pairing almost as old as time. But while they help to create a sleek and streamlined in the heart of our homes, there’s also the pesky problem of the visible streaks left behind whenever we handle our stainless steel appliances. The solution? A quick wipe with some Baby Oil, and it’s a case of grease be gone.

5. Make your own fabric freshener

Febreze supplies running low? Well fear not, as this DIY concoction using everyday fabric conditioner is just the thing to refresh your fabrics and leave them odour-free once more.

