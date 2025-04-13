Think your mop is just for cleaning your floors? Think again — these are the 7 things you should be cleaning with a mop

When it comes to tackling dirty floors, few tools rival the humble mop. But have you ever considered what else you can clean with a mop around your home?

It's fair to say that the best mops go beyond freshening up your floors, as they can completely transform your cleaning routine - especially when you know exactly how to mop. But cleaning experts agree that you could be missing a trick if you're only using a mop to clean your floors.

'It’s interesting that most people think of a mop to only use on flooring, but in my opinion, it is one of the greatest tools you can use for both indoor and outdoor cleaning,' says Roisin Smith, professional cleaner at Wecasa. So, these are the 7 things you didn't know you could clean with a mop.

1. Walls and ceilings

We know that walls and ceilings in your home attract dust, cobwebs and all sorts of random marks. And let's be honest, they can be a complete nightmare to clean - especially if you don't want to remove the paint in the process.

So, it's easy to see why cleaning walls and ceilings with a mop has become a favourite hack among cleaning influencers. 'A flat mop or microfibre mop is great for removing dust, cobwebs, and stains from walls and ceilings,' says Roisin.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

You'll need to make sure your mop is only lightly damp though, advises Tommy Singh, product development director at Beldray 'Be sure to use a damp mop rather than a soaking one to prevent moisture damage.'

Just make sure you have a clean mop head before you take to your walls (for obvious reasons!) and you'll need to be extra careful if you're cleaning painted walls with a mop.

2. Bathroom tiles and shower walls

Another surprising place to clean with a mop is your bathroom tiles and shower walls. And you don't need to carve hours out of your day to do this, either, as this is one of the many cleaning tasks you can complete while in the shower.

'In the bathroom, tiled walls tend to accumulate grime and soap residue, which can be effortlessly lifted with a mop and warm water mixed with a mild cleaner,' says Tommy.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Of course, you can use a specific tile cleaner for this job, but a mixture of warm water and white vinegar - like this Hexeal White Vinegar 5L from Amazon - will work just as well. Alternatively, you could consider the steam mopping vs regular mopping debate for this cleaning task.

'If you have a lot of tiling, say in the kitchen or bathroom, you can use a mop to clean them without having to get on your hands and knees or reaching up high on a step ladder,' Lee Trethewey from Sustainable Furniture tells us.

3. Windows

It doesn't take much for them to get dirty, but if cleaning windows leaves you breaking a sweat, you'll be here for this next hack.

Cleaning both interior and exterior windows with a mop can be a game changer, and a trusty mop can also compete with some of the best window cleaning tools.

(Image credit: Future PLC /David Cleveland)

However, it's important to stick to downstairs windows only when cleaning the outside of them, warns Lee.

'You'll likely not be able to reach upstairs windows with a mop, and not being able to see them properly can result in them looking streaky,' he says.

4. Skirting boards

Another thing you didn't know you could clean with a mop? Well, you can simplify your cleaning routine (and save some elbow grease!) by using your mop to polish the skirting boards around your home.

'Instead of bending down to scrub skirting boards by hand, use a mop with a gentle cleaning solution to wipe them down quickly,' suggests Roisin from Wecasa.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Tommy from Beldray agrees; 'Skirting boards, which often collect dust and scuff marks, can be quickly freshened up with a lightly damp mop,' he says.

In this instance, it's probably best to opt for a string mop head, like this Vileda SuperMocio Microfibre and Cotton Mop from Amazon, rather than a flat-head mop, as this will enable you to clean every inch of skirting board.

5. Doors and cabinet fronts

A mop with a microfibre head can also be used to clean dirty door surfaces and even kitchen cabinets, which can attract a lot of grease.

'A mop can be particularly handy for doors which are high-touch areas, and it can be used to tackle decorative grooves that gather dust,' advises Minky floorcare category manager, Louise Garvey.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

It's important to use the proper technique when doing this, though, as you don't want to over-saturate the doors and cabinet fronts with too much water. So, you need to tailor this task to the specific area you're cleaning.

'Both internal and external doors will benefit from a clean with a mop. External doors can be cleaned with a wet mop while interior doors could be cleaned with a damp mop,' adds Lee, Sustainable Furniture.

6. Furniture

Let's face it, none of us enjoys awkwardly stretching under the sofa or bed to clean those super tricky spots! Luckily, this is another area of your home you can clean with a mop.

'You can glide the mop under beds, couches, or cabinets to capture dust,' advises Louise from Minky.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Caroline Mardon)

'It can be difficult to reach some spaces or even move certain types of furniture. If your mop is thin enough, it can be used to remove dust or other debris from behind, under and around spaces,' adds Lee.

Again, just be sure you only use a slightly damp mop for this cleaning task, as a key technique when cleaning a sofa or other upholstered furniture is to steer clear of too much water.

7. Decking and garden furniture

It might surprise you, but you don't need to confine your mop to the inside of your home. In fact, it's a great option to tackle cleaning your outdoor space.

'A sturdy mop can be used to clean decking, patios, and even balcony floors, especially after rain or heavy foot traffic,' says Roisin, Wecasa.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

'You can use a mop to quickly clean plastic, metal or wooden chairs and tables, as well as wiping down decking that gets dusty or grimy,' adds Louise from Minky.

Finally, it may surprise you to learn you can clean garage doors with a mop. 'You can use a mop to clean large flat surfaces like garage doors, without needing a pressure washer,' recommends Louise.

What you'll need

'If you're using a mop to clean things around your home, all you need is a microfibre or sponge mop, paired with a diluted vinegar solution to ensure a streak-free finish,' says Tommy from Beldray.

FAQs

What happens if you never mop?

Mopping floors probably isn't up there as your favourite cleaning chore, but can you afford to do away with it completely? Well, your floors won't thank you if you do.

'If you forget to mop for a long period of time, you might find that dirt, dust, and bacteria can build up over time, leading to sticky and dirty floors where staining and discolouring can occur,' says Roisin from Wecasa.

'Also, for some, it could cause increased allergens, especially if you have pets,' she adds. So, while skipping mopping might save you some time in the short term, it'll cost you later.

Is it OK to mop floors everyday?

If your kitchen floors – and other high-traffic areas of your home – are prone to lots of spills, muddy footprints (and paw prints!), you'll probably feel the need to mop everyday.

If that's the case, you'll no doubt want to know if it's ok to mop floors everyday? The experts say yes you can, but it depends on two factors – the type of flooring you have and the technique you use.

'Light daily mopping with warm water or a gentle cleaner prevents dirt from settling and reduces the need for deep cleaning,' advises Tommy from Beldray.

'However, it’s essential to wring out excess water to avoid damaging surfaces, particularly wooden or laminate floors,' he adds.

'I would say avoid wet mopping daily with hardwood floors as it can damage them, once a week is fine,' adds Roisin.

So there you have it, a list of things your trusty mop can clean around the home beyond floors. Question is, what are you mopping next?!