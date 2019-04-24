Marie Kondo reveals the one thing she regrets decluttering from her home – and you can snap it up for less than £10

She’s the decluttering queen from Japan that has taken the internet by storm, bringing both zen and zest to homes the globe over. But when she isn’t rolling up t-shirts into teeny bundles or thanking her bathroom towels for the service they’ve given her that day, the author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and star of Netflix’s Tidying Up With Marie Kondo could be contemplating one of her biggest organisational regrets.

Speaking to The Mirror the 34-year-old revealed that she wishes she hadn’t discarded one hard-working kitchen item in a moment of clearing haste.

Answering the question ‘Have you ever regretted throwing something away?’, she said:

‘Some small kitchen scissors my younger sister gave me for my children’s food.

‘I thought I would never use them, so I gave them away to another mother.’

Going on to explain why this decision proved to the wrong one she continued:

‘But now that my children are getting older, I sometimes think those scissors would be much easier to use than a knife!’

Finishing up by outlining a decluttering life lesson we could all stand to live by, she added:

‘The lesson here is if you’re not sure how an item is supposed to function, it’s important to research it first before letting it go.’

Will you be investing in a pair of kitchen scissors?