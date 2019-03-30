5 must-try decluterring hacks from the UK’s answer to Marie Kondo

2. Repurpose what you have for a fridge you’ll love

Want to organise your fridge without spending money? Why not reuse your fruit and vegetable plastic cartons as storage containers? Simply clean them in warm, soapy water, dry and place inside your fridge. Not only do they look great, this also prevents them going to the landfill and they do an excellent job of keeping everything in their place.

3. Give old towels a new lease of life

Towels don’t stay fluffy forever and most of us hang on them long after they start to feel rough and scratchy. Why not donate old clean towels to your local animal shelter, which are always grateful to receive them?

4. Get your noticeboard noticed

A bulletin board by the entrance will grab the attention of everyone passing through: use it to display Post-it notes, mail, a family calendar or even kids artwork.

5. Address, rather than ignore, the under sink area

Old washing capsule containers are a great under-the-sink storage solution. Fill them with cleaning cloths, sponges, scrubbers and dishwasher tablets.

Mind over Clutter by Nicola Lewis (Thorsons), it out now priced at £9.99

Which is your favourite tip from the list?