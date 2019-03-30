5 must-try decluterring hacks from the UK’s answer to Marie Kondo

We all aspire to have our properties looking show-home ready at all times. But the jump between a little clutter and a whole lot of chaos in our living spaces is a surprisingly easy one to make.
Luckily one of the UK’s foremost decluttering gurus is on hand to guide homeowners on the journey from clutter to calm, helping us sort through our junk piles, streamline our storage and bring order to most overlooked places in our homes.
Former investment banker Nicola Lewis is the creator of This Girl Can Organise (TGCO) – a bespoke and personal streamlining service for busy people and homes – and since starting her decluttering business in 2017 has amassed a celebrity following which includes the likes of reality star Gemma Collins and TV presenter Katie Piper.
Her Instagram also has more than 85,000 followers, with many fawning over images her pristine home and her genius solutions to even the trickiest clutter conundrums.
Below we take a look at five of Nicola’s top decluttering hacks.
1. Get creative with kitchen storage
If space is at a premium in your kitchen, you can fix self-adhesive hooks inside cabinet doors for hanging utensils and tea towels, etc. Or you can mount a kitchen-roll holder or foil dispenser, to save space elsewhere.
2. Repurpose what you have for a fridge you’ll love
Want to organise your fridge without spending money? Why not reuse your fruit and vegetable plastic cartons as storage containers? Simply clean them in warm, soapy water, dry and place inside your fridge. Not only do they look great, this also prevents them going to the landfill and they do an excellent job of keeping everything in their place.
3. Give old towels a new lease of life
Towels don’t stay fluffy forever and most of us hang on them long after they start to feel rough and scratchy. Why not donate old clean towels to your local animal shelter, which are always grateful to receive them?
4. Get your noticeboard noticed
A bulletin board by the entrance will grab the attention of everyone passing through: use it to display Post-it notes, mail, a family calendar or even kids artwork.
5. Address, rather than ignore, the under sink area
Old washing capsule containers are a great under-the-sink storage solution. Fill them with cleaning cloths, sponges, scrubbers and dishwasher tablets.
Mind over Clutter by Nicola Lewis (Thorsons), it out now priced at £9.99
Which is your favourite tip from the list?