‘I love it so much I’ve already bought another one!’ — Lakeland’s £10 mini countertop vacuum is a crumb-busting kitchen must-have

As someone who lives in a small home with limited storage (but still wants to live in a clean and tidy space), Lakeland has really scratched my itch for mini cleaning tools over the past few months. Their latest, genius invention? The £9.99 Lakeland Mini Countertop Vacuum. Yep, you read that right… It’s only £9.99.

While it’s not as big as the best handheld vacuum cleaners (and certainly nowhere near as big as the best vacuum cleaners), the beauty of this countertop vacuum is its small size. It doesn’t promise to tackle big messes, but it’s instead designed for quick, on-the-go clean-ups for kitchen worktops, dining tables and desks. And since it arrived on my doorstep, I’ve become a little bit obsessed with it.

I’m no stranger to Lakeland’s mini cleaning tools, as I’m also the proud owner of the 3-in-1 mini vacuum (which actually sold out multiple times, it was that popular) and the mini mop - and I use both countless times a week without fail. But I have to admit that I think the Lakeland Mini Countertop Vacuum may be my favourite one yet.

Offering high suction power with minimal noise, a 30-minute run time and USB charging, the square design is ideal for gliding along kitchen worktops and scooping up any leftover crumbs or debris on your sides with the little brushes on the bottom. Then, it sucks it up into the dust canister inside, which can then be emptied into the bin in seconds.

And as someone who can’t use my bean-to-cup coffee machine without getting coffee grounds everywhere, it’s become my go-to for post-coffee cleanups and for sucking up the pesky crumbs that come out of my toaster in the morning.

But the biggest perk, in my opinion, is the fact that the compact design is so easy to store. I tend to either leave it on top of my coffee machine or on my spice rack, and it’s so small and unassuming that it doesn’t get in the way at all. However, it’s still within reach to whip out when a cooking disaster occurs.

Of course, I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I didn’t tell you that this product definitely isn’t a groundbreaking feat of vacuum engineering. But at just £9.99, what do you expect?

And while it certainly feels plasticky and is unlike any other handheld vacuum cleaner out there (which is both a positive and negative), I genuinely see myself using it every day. Even if that’s just to suck up the crumbs left on my keyboard after my afternoon pick-me-up (AKA my 3 pm biscuit date).

And even if it breaks in six months’ time, I’ll be happy because I already feel like I’ve got my money’s worth from it. That’s because, while I typically use the ‘Staddag’ cleaning technique to clean the other areas of my home once a week, I like to give my small galley kitchen quick cleans every single day - and this mini tool suits that perfectly.

It means I don’t have to whip out my full-size vacuum cleaner, and I don’t even need to grab my smaller mini vacuum from the cupboard. Instead, the countertop vacuum is already on my side and ready to go.

I genuinely love this countertop vacuum cleaner so much, I've already bought another one to keep upstairs! And I highly recommend you grab one too.