TV never looked so good – check out Sky Glass, a new smart TV you can personalise to suit your style

Although we might not like to admit it, most of us would have struggled to have made it through the last year or so without our TVs. Providing the whole family with much-needed entertainment night after night, they also became our home-gyms, our comforting friend delivering down-time after busy days, and our lines of communication to the world outside our homes.

With the TV so central to our lives, why should we have to compromise on style and how lovely our living spaces (and exteriors) look when it comes to accepting a mess of multiple boxes, screens and satellite dishes with all their sprouting cables and leads?

Well now you don’t have to with Sky Glass, the first TV with Sky built in, meaning no box, no dish and no fuss.

Choose a colour to suit your style

Elegantly designed and available in three simple sizes to suit your space, (small 43″, medium 55″ or large 65″) Sky Glass comes in five unique colourways, including Ocean blue, Ceramic white, Racing green, Dusky pink or Anthracite black, and all with a matching remote.

Choose your TV in a shade that seamlessly blends into the style and decor of your home, whether you’re a minimalist at heart or love bolder, colourful spaces. Then, for extra personalisation, you can even match the customisable speaker fascias, too.

Curb the clutter

Streamlining your living space of cables, set-top boxes and multiple remotes, Sky Glass has all your favourite apps and streaming platforms in one place, with just a single power lead and even better, a single remote.

With such a simple set-up, it’s as easy as plugging in, pairing with your wifi, and you’re good to go in no time. Installing it in the perfect spot is easy too, with a clever integrated mounting bracket that means it can be hung elegantly on your wall by a trusted professional. Or you can position it on a sleek, colour-matched stand, if you’d prefer.

A carbon neutral first

Image credit: Sky

A TV that doesn’t cost the earth, Sky Glass is the world’s first TV to be certified as a CarbonNeutralⓇ product, having been sustainably designed by bringing 3 devices in 1 and with low power features built in, such as auto-switch off. Not only is it more efficient to choose a TV with everything built in, it is the only TV to arrive in recyclable packaging with is free from single-use plastic.

And when it comes to the price? Well just like you would pay for your mobile phone, you can choose a package to suit your lifestyle, with flexible and affordable monthly payments, making it a great value style statement to have in your home.

Find out more and buy today at Sky.com/glass.