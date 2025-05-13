IKEA’s £3 USB anchors not only keep your charging cables neat and organised – but they’re also super stylish
Say goodbye to ugly tech accessories – IKEA’s new cable anchors are both clever and stylish
Tech accessories are notoriously not the most aesthetically pleasing things in the world. But somehow IKEA is one of the few brands that manages to elevate the look of these everyday pieces – and at an affordable price point at that. The latest one that I’m adding to my basket are the new IKEA HAVSKÅL USB cable anchors.
Sometimes, no IKEA hacks are necessary because the Swedish retailer comes up with clever and nice-looking solutions to issues like charging cables left tangled up on the floor all on its own. And a set of two of the IKEA HAVSKÅL cable anchors - made in a combo of yellow and black - will only set you back £3! There is also the option of buying these cable holders through Amazon for next-day delivery, but this way you’ll be paying £11 instead of £3.
Each of the anchors is made with two parts held together by a magnet. Just remove the top part, put your cable in place through the middle and close it up again. And your cable won't budge!
‘Tech accessories are still viewed as afterthoughts that are designed more for functionality than aesthetics,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist.
‘The majority are made of sterile black or white plastic with little consideration for how they will look in a carefully chosen living room or bedroom. Brands that approach cables and leads like design objects, combining texture, colour, and shape in a way that blends in with contemporary interiors, are in high demand.’
Why should you invest in the IKEA cable anchors?
If you’ve ever felt the inconvenient pain of having to fish for your charging cable on the floor to plug in your phone or laptop, you’ll understand just how essential and smart these IKEA cable anchors are. After disconnecting your device from the charger, they keep holding the cable in place on your desk or bedside table (or wherever else you decide to put them), ready for the next charge, keeping everything tidy and organised. And since they look like pieces of home decor, you won’t mind that they adorn your tabletop at all times.
As technology is such an essential part of our day-to-day lives in this day and age, tech accessories - be it chargers or extension leads - make regular appearances in our homes, despite more often than not being something of an eyesore.
This means that even the likes of interior designers and stylists regularly need to think of creative ways to disguise them – one of the most popular being the different ways to hide a TV. But the same goes for various cables, including TV wires as well.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘For disguise tricks, I often run cables behind books on floating shelves or use rattan cable boxes under sideboards, treating them like baskets for your wires. If you are going for a minimalist look, a pop of colour on a braided cord can be surprisingly chic,’ Alex at Flitch says.
So IKEA has clearly identified a huge gap in the market as the HAVSKÅL cable anchors are not the first chic-looking tech accessory the brand’s come out with recently – the IKEA SKOTAT extension cord is another piece that I’m sure most of us wouldn’t mind having on show in our homes.
Similar alternatives
If you're into the current chrome trend, then you might like to go for these petit silver-toned cable anchors from Amazon instead.
Alternatively, you can invest in a charging cable with a built-in anchor like this cord design from Native Union, available in a range of different colours.
Since you’re here, I can only assume that untidy charging cables tangled on your floor is an issue for you as much as it is for me. In which case, all I can say is this – what are you waiting for?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
These are the 3 garden furniture styles that are going out of style in summer 2025 – and the pieces that are replacing them
Don't invest in new outdoor furniture until you've checked which styles we've waving goodbye to this year
-
‘My only regret is that I didn’t get it sooner’ — I tried out the £25 Dunelm buy with rave reviews to help me sleep at the height of hay fever season
I always thought they were just for kids
-
This limited-time John Lewis discount is the cheapest I've ever seen the Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer
You can pick up our top-rated air fryer ever for just £150 today at John Lewis
-
I’ve tried Instagram’s most viral sofa IRL – it transforms into one of the most comfortable and innovative sofa beds I’ve ever sat on
The OMHU Teddy sofa is all over my Instagram feed – so I just had to give it a try!
-
I saw all the best bits of Next Home's new collection IRL – these are the 6 things I'd buy before anyone else
I've already got a few in my basket
-
I tried the world's first electronic all-in-one matcha latte maker - it's replaced my expensive coffee shop order for good
Making matcha at home just got so much easier
-
Habitat x Scion's new table lamp will add retro flair to any space – it’s my standout piece from the brand’s new collaboration
This might be the most stylish table lamp of the season
-
Ninja just quietly dropped an upgraded version of the sellout Luxe Café espresso machine on its website
Ninja has quietly listed its new Pro Series espresso machine on its UK website. We're impatiently waiting for a launch date
-
Aldi has launched a new air fryer with a special extra function – but you’ll have to act fast as it’s in stores right now
Can this kitchen gadget really do it all?
-
Is IKEA the new Urban Outfitters? I say, yes and these IKEA buys prove it
IKEA is pulling out all the stops with their quirky new range
-
What is the best paint finish for your hallway? Paint experts unanimously agree on which to go for and the one to avoid at all costs
If you’re thinking of painting your hallway walls, this is the paint finish to invest in