If you have a hot, stuffy home, then you need to try the 'wind tunnel' cooling hack - it doesn't cost a penny either
You don't want to miss out on this nifty hack
Hot weather can make our homes feel unbelievably stuffy, which can make the heat feel even more uncomfortable. Stuffy homes are an inevitable side-effect of summer, and when this happens, you should try the 'wind tunnel' cooling hack to make your house a more comfortable space.
Of course, the obvious choice when keeping a home cool is investing in one of the best portable air conditioners, but these are selling out fast right now, so it’s always handy to have a few cooling hacks up your sleeve to pair with the best fan.
This hack works by opening windows at both the front and back of your house to create a wind tunnel that cools your house and makes it less stuffy.
The 'wind tunnel' cooling hack
You may be aware of the practice of burping your home or the German mould hack Lüften, whereby you open all your windows for a short period of time to encourage a fresh flow of air around your home to prevent damp and condensation.
The 'wind tunnel' hack is similar, but this time, instead of combating damp, you’re using a fresh flow of air to cool your house and make it feel less stuffy. Of course, you could use a powerful air circulator, such as the Honeywell Turbo Black Desk Fan (£22.50 at Argos) to provide a breeze, but if your home is already stuffy, you don't want to further blow hot air around.
‘The 'wind tunnel' hack is excellent for quickly refreshing a stuffy home, and works by creating a strong directional airflow that rapidly replaces hot stagnant air with cooler air from outside,’ says Uriel Tannen, Co-Founder at Flitch.
However, there are a few limitations with the method that you need to be aware of if you want it to work as effectively as possible.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘The 'wind tunnel' method needs to happen during night or evening when the sun is down and the temperature drops, otherwise you will be helping warm air come in,’ says Joseph Holman, CEO of sustainable door and window company Green Doors.
‘Make sure you open all the doors, including the internal ones, otherwise it won't work and clear the airways, and make sure there are no obstructions.
‘Make sure that the doors are secured in position and the wind won't make the doors slam closed, as it may damage the doors and mechanism.’
You should also consider how safe it is to leave your windows open during the evening due to the risk of burglaries. You should never leave all your windows open if you are not at the property or overnight.
If you don’t feel comfortable opening all your windows for the evening, I have tracked down some cooling fans and air conditioners that are still in stock.
Powerful, quiet, energy-efficient, and easy to use, the MeacoFan 1056 Air is our top-rated fan and one we always recommend.
Have you tried this method before? Or do you have a better way to keep your home cool?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.