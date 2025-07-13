If you have a hot, stuffy home, then you need to try the 'wind tunnel' cooling hack - it doesn't cost a penny either

Hot weather can make our homes feel unbelievably stuffy, which can make the heat feel even more uncomfortable. Stuffy homes are an inevitable side-effect of summer, and when this happens, you should try the 'wind tunnel' cooling hack to make your house a more comfortable space.

Of course, the obvious choice when keeping a home cool is investing in one of the best portable air conditioners , but these are selling out fast right now, so it’s always handy to have a few cooling hacks up your sleeve to pair with the best fan.

This hack works by opening windows at both the front and back of your house to create a wind tunnel that cools your house and makes it less stuffy.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

The 'wind tunnel' cooling hack

You may be aware of the practice of burping your home or the German mould hack Lüften , whereby you open all your windows for a short period of time to encourage a fresh flow of air around your home to prevent damp and condensation.

The 'wind tunnel' hack is similar, but this time, instead of combating damp, you’re using a fresh flow of air to cool your house and make it feel less stuffy. Of course, you could use a powerful air circulator, such as the Honeywell Turbo Black Desk Fan (£22.50 at Argos) to provide a breeze, but if your home is already stuffy, you don't want to further blow hot air around.

‘The 'wind tunnel' hack is excellent for quickly refreshing a stuffy home, and works by creating a strong directional airflow that rapidly replaces hot stagnant air with cooler air from outside,’ says Uriel Tannen, Co-Founder at Flitch .

(Image credit: Future/James French)

However, there are a few limitations with the method that you need to be aware of if you want it to work as effectively as possible.

‘The 'wind tunnel' method needs to happen during night or evening when the sun is down and the temperature drops, otherwise you will be helping warm air come in,’ says Joseph Holman, CEO of sustainable door and window company Green Doors .

‘Make sure you open all the doors, including the internal ones, otherwise it won't work and clear the airways, and make sure there are no obstructions.

‘Make sure that the doors are secured in position and the wind won't make the doors slam closed, as it may damage the doors and mechanism.’

(Image credit: Future/James French)

You should also consider how safe it is to leave your windows open during the evening due to the risk of burglaries. You should never leave all your windows open if you are not at the property or overnight.

If you don’t feel comfortable opening all your windows for the evening, I have tracked down some cooling fans and air conditioners that are still in stock.

Meaco MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator £99.99 at Amazon £109.92 at QVC UK £109.99 at Robert Dyas Powerful, quiet, energy-efficient, and easy to use, the MeacoFan 1056 Air is our top-rated fan and one we always recommend. Bush Bush 5k Air Conditioner £350 at Argos Suitable for room sizes up to 10m², this unit works as both an air conditioner and a fan. It has a 24-hour time, sleep mode and can be controlled with ease with a remote control. Midea Midea 7000 Btu WiFi Air Conditioner £419.99 at Amazon A powerful air conditioner, fan and dehumidifier, this air con unit will help you keep cool all summer. It even connects to the WiFi so that you can control the unit from your phone.

Have you tried this method before? Or do you have a better way to keep your home cool?