Take a tour around this magnificent detached Victorian home in East Lothian

This stunning family home offers stunning views over West Links and the Firth of Forth

Dating back to 1889, this six-bedroom, five-bathroom, four-reception room has ample space for both living and entertaining.

Substantially renovated throughout, the interior offers beautifully presented accommodation, while the exterior benefits from immaculately landscaped gardens and beach access via a private gate located approximately 100 yards from the house.

While buyers will enjoy this home’s quiet secluded setting, commuters will also like the fact that it’s within easy each of Edinburgh via road or train.

St. Aidans

Although the property’s distinctive windows have been upgraded by Ventrolla throughout, they still retain a certain period charm.

Living room

Just like a scene straight out of a Jane Austen novel guests can retire to the original drawing room for some much needed downtime and warm their cockles in front of the Adam style fireplace. The bay window also offers glorious views of the 0.65 acre grounds.

Kitchen

A four oven Aga and kitchen units in cream contrast beautifully with the polished granite work surfaces. Two integrated fridges and freezers and space for a six-seater dining table make this the perfect family-friendly space.

Games room

Why go out when you can get friends round for a game of pool and fireside chats on comfy leather armchairs?

Bedroom

The wooden sleigh bed, and chunky oak striped wallpaper evoke a ski chalet feel. But with so much space in this generous double bedroom you’ve got the freedom to decorate it whichever way you like.

Bathroom

The freestanding clawfoot bathtub is the standout piece in this elegant bathroom. We also love the his and hers sinks encased in a stylish cabinet.

Location

Vast stretches of sandy beach and clear blue water within sight – yes please! We can’t think of a more calming vista to wake up to.

St Aidans is on the market with Savills, for offers over £2.25 million.

