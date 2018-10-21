Are you wasting thousands of pounds?

There’s nothing wrong with being house proud – particularly not in the ‘safe space’ that is the Ideal Home website. But are we taking it too far?

A new survey has just revealed the true cost of cleaning our homes. And the results may well have you reaching for the smelling salts.

According to the conducted by Harvey Water Softeners in partnership with TalkHealth, more than a quarter – that’s 27 per cent – spent at least £16 a month on cleaning products for their home. That adds up to to £192 a year, or £12,672 in a lifetime from age 18. But for a cleaning-obsessed 4 per cent, even that’s not enough. They’ll spend a whopping £25 on bleach, descaler, polish, wipes and detergents, which amounts to £20,000. Wowser. Thankfully, the majority of those asked, 73 per cent, will spend no more than £15 on keeping their homes clean. Still, if even that sounds a bit steep, we’ve got some ways to bring the cost down further.

Clean your home on a budget with our four hacks

1. Make your own cheap cleaners

Baking soda is a great deodoriser and will bring a shine to sinks and taps. Or mix one part white vinegar, one part water, a lemon rind and rosemary sprigs and add to a spray bottle for a cheap and fragrant multipurpose cleaner.

2. Set a ‘no shoes’ rule

Getting people to remove their footwear before they enter your home will cut down on the dirt you need to clean – and it preserves your carpets.

3. Buy a water softener

This will reduce the amount of limescale build up in your kettle, around taps and plugholes, so you won’t have to fork out for pricey descalers and bathroom cleaners. Prices start from £300 – it’s a big investment, but will save you money in the long run.And you’ll have bubblier baths into the bargain!

4. Clean with cola

Drinking it might be bad for your teeth, but supermarket own-brand cola can do wonders for your loo. The phosphoric acid in it is great at eating away stains in the toilet bowl.