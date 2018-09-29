Ballroom dancer Anton Du Beke reveals his ultimate cleaning playlist alongside his favourite dance moves whilst sprucing the home

With Strictly Come Dancing back on our screens, Anton du Beke has taken a break from waltzing around the BBC Studios to reveal his top tracks to listen to whilst taking on all manner of household cleaning tasks.

Anton’s ‘Ultimate Cleaning’ playlist, commissioned by the world’s leading cleaning experts Kärcher, features classics by Queen and Abba, alongside hit musical numbers such as Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair and Cabaret. With something for everyone, the playlist even features modern hits such as Uptown Funk and Feel It Still. Although we know Anton loves his classics!

Anton’s top tracks to clean to are:

1. Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now

2. Fred Astaire – Puttin on the Ritz

3. Wham – Edge of Heaven

4. South Pacific – Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair

5. Barbara Streisand – Don’t Rain on My Parade

6. Abba – Dancing Queen

8. Cabaret – Life is Cabaret

9. Billy Joel – Tell Her about It

10. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk

The playlist has been uploaded to the ‘KärcherUK’ Spotify account to keep the nation dancing whilst they tackle each cleaning task. You can view the playlist here: https://spoti.fi/2PVsQQk

Not content with training Susannah Constantine to become a dancing superstar, Anton has also revealed his five best dance moves to get the nation quickstepping their way to a clean home.

The favoured cleaning moves of the TV star have been heavily influenced by 80s cinema. We do love a bit of nostalgia.

Anton’s top dance moves to do whilst cleaning are:

1. Quick Step for vacuuming

2. Shimmy during dusting

3. Tap dancing whilst doing the washing-up

4. Window Cleaning with Wax On, Wax Off

5. Flashdance water dancing outdoors

‘Let’s be honest, cleaning can be a chore, but it is also the perfect opportunity to inject some dance and fun into your daily life. With the right playlist and dance moves you can turn a routine Autumn clean into the best hour of your week!

‘I’ve suggested dance moves that most people can achieve – such as tapping your feet whilst cleaning the sink, or shimmying your upper body whilst getting rid of dust. And for maximum effect, take the spirit of outdoor cleaning to the next level by re-enacting flash dance,’ explains Anton.

Earlier this year Anton partnered with a Kärcher FC 5 Hard Floor Cleaner to clean up London’s Grade II-listed Rivoli Ballroom, to get it show-ready in no time at all.

Research conducted at the time showed that 70 per cent of Brits admitted to turning everyday cleaning tasks into their own song and dance routine. You can read the story below.

Will you be shimmying to Anton Du Beke’s favourite dance tracks? Keeeeeep dancing!

