Is it better to rent or buy a carpet cleaner? From cost to convenience, experts weigh up the pros and cons

Debating whether to rent or buy a carpet cleaner? From daily spills to muddy footprints, carpets in busy households put up with a lot. And a good vacuum isn't always enough to keep them in tip-top condition, which is where a decent carpet cleaner comes in.

The best carpet cleaners are complete game-changers for deep cleaning carpets and leaving them looking good as new. Alongside this, they can also help you clean a rug quickly and efficiently. However, they're not cheap or small, which is why you may second-guess a purchase.

So, should you rent or buy a carpet cleaner? To help you decide the best option for your household, we've asked cleaning professionals and floorcare experts to weigh up the pros and cons.

Renting a carpet cleaner: pros and cons

In the carpet cleaner vs vacuum cleaner, carpet cleaners are undoubtedly better for those occasional, deep cleans that get right into the individual fibres of your floor. And many companies offer carpet cleaning rental, including B&Q. After all, there are many perks to renting.

'Renting a carpet cleaner is certainly cheaper in the short term, and you also won’t have the headache of deciding where to keep it,' begins Katie Lilywhite, floorcare expert at AO.com. 'Some carpet cleaners can be bulky, and renting means you don’t have to sacrifice any cupboard space.'

You'll also find that rented carpet cleaners are usually commercial-grade, meaning they tend to be more powerful than those you'd buy.

This is echoed by Luis Toja, carpet and upholstery cleaning expert at Fantastic Services, who says, 'Many rental units are more powerful than budget home units and extract more water, which means your carpets dry faster.'

As lingering moisture can lead to mould build-up in your carpets, this quick drying time certainly lends itself in favour of renting vs buying a carpet cleaner. But that's not all. You also won't have the hassle of keeping on top of cleaning and servicing the carpet cleaning unit if you don't own it.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

That said, there are a few drawbacks to consider when it comes to renting a carpet cleaner over opting to buy one.

If your carpets need a frequent deep clean and you regularly need to remove stains from a carpet, the cost of renting one will soon mount up. And if you're after convenience, you might find renting one proves more of a hassle than it's worth.

'If you need to use it multiple times of year, it can become quite pricey, and naturally, going back and forth to the shop is time-consuming,' explains Roisin Smith, professional cleaner at Wecasa.

Hygiene is another factor to be mindful of if you choose to rent a carpet cleaner, Luis points out. 'Rental machines are used by many people, and not all of them clean up properly. If the unit hasn't been well-maintained, it may spread bacteria.'

(Image credit: Future/Helen McCue)

Buying a carpet cleaner: pros and cons

Buying your own carpet cleaner can provide greater convenience, flexibility, and long-term value, according to floorcare professionals. As more models come out, they're getting more affordable, too.

'The convenience of owning your own carpet cleaner can help to save you money in the long term, especially if you invest in a model that not only cleans carpets but can be used to refresh upholstery and clean up wet spills from carpets and dry floors,' says Faye Doolittle, senior product manager at VAX.

If you live in a busy household with children, pets and high-traffic areas, it might also be worth investing in your own carpet cleaner.

'With your own carpet cleaner, you can tackle spills, stains and deep cleans as soon as needed. Many modern machines are compact, easy to store, and come with multi-surface attachments, allowing you to clean not only carpets, but also upholstery, cars and pet areas,' Elizabeth White, floorcare specialist at Bissell explains.

Katie from AO also highlights the long-term savings of buying a carpet cleaner over renting. 'Your upfront cost is just that. Buying your own will pay for itself by keeping a much cleaner and more hygienic floor,' she says.

(Image credit: VAX)

However, it's important to weigh up the disadvantages of investing in your own carpet cleaner, too.

And while it can be cost-effective to buy one in the long run, you'll still need to be mindful that the upfront cost of buying one can be quite hefty, particularly if you're looking to buy a higher-end model.

'Right off the bat, buying a carpet cleaner outright will cost you more upfront. Bear in mind that these appliances aren’t always small, so you’ll need to earmark somewhere that’s dry and easily accessible for storage,' says Katie from AO.com.

Home units are also generally less powerful than rentals and take longer to dry carpets unless you invest in a higher-end model.

'They also require a level of maintenance - you need to clean the brushes, tanks and nozzles after each use to avoid the onset of mould, bad odours or clogging,' adds Luis.

Verdict: Is it better to rent or buy a carpet cleaner?

Still undecided whether to rent or buy a carpet cleaner? Ultimately, it depends on your household needs and how often you need to deep clean your carpets, as well as your budget and space.

If you usually only need to tackle the odd spill and plan to deep clean once or twice a year, renting a carpet cleaner is your best bet. You can access a powerful, commercial-grade machine without worrying about storage and maintenance factors.

On the other hand, if you live in a busy household and have the space, buying a carpet cleaner may be the smarter choice. Frequent rentals add up, and it'll be convenient for dealing with stubborn, unexpected messes.

Luis from Fantastic Services concludes, 'My advice is to rent a carpet cleaner if you clean infrequently, live in a small space, or want professional-grade power without commitment.'

'Invest in your own carpet cleaner if you have children, pets or high foot traffic areas as well as plan to clean more than three times a year. Long-term, it will be cheaper and more convenient.'

(Image credit: VAX)

FAQs

How many times a year should you clean your carpet?

As a general guide, the industry experts recommend treating your carpets to a deep clean every six to 12 months to help maintain their appearance and hygiene.

That said, if you live in a busy household, you probably need to clean your carpets as little as every three months.

'Families with children, pets, or high footfall may need to clean their carpets more frequently, particularly in busy areas like hallways, living rooms or entranceways,' says Elizabeth from Bissell.

For smaller spills or targeted stains, a spot cleaner is also worth considering.

'This will provide a quick and effective treatment for isolated stains and marks to prevent them from setting in and maintaining carpets between cleans,' Elizabeth adds.

Why does carpet smell worse after cleaning?

There's little point in having fresh-looking carpets if they don't smell good.

'The main reason carpets smell worse after cleaning is when excess moisture that hasn't dried properly, or the carpet cleaner doesn’t remove enough water, the remaining dampness can cause odour,' explains Roisin from Wecasa.

If this happens, Roisin suggests opening your windows and using a fan or a dehumidifier after cleaning. 'I would say, though, if the smell persists, it could be a sign of mould or bacteria in the underlay, which might need professional treatment,' she says.

Choosing a model with brush bars that can reach deep down into the fibres of your carpet will also help to eliminate odours.

'The brush bars will agitate and lift stubborn dirt and stains, combined with powerful extraction to remove the dirty water,' recommends Faye from VAX. 'A carpet cleaner with a ‘dry only’ mode is also useful as it allows for extra runs across the carpet to remove more water,' she advises.

Do you rent a carpet cleaner or keep one handy at home? We'd love to know what works for you – let us know in the comments.