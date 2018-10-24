Where you should live based your decorating style – the results are in!

If you like pattern, you should probably head to Wales right now!

Ever picked up on the regional interior styles within this fine country we call home? How eclectic the houses are in the South East, for example, or how glam it all gets up north? Property specialists Sellhousefast.co.uk have cottoned onto this, and have put together a report that highlights said preferences.

Any of the below ring a bell?

1. You love big retro patterns

Move to… WALES

According to the report, Welsh homes are all about the 70s accents – we’re talking dark wood, full on retro patterns and Tom Jones blaring away in the background (another 70s accent).

2. Glamour is your thing

Move to… THE NORTH OF ENGLAND

If you’ve watched The Real Housewives of Cheshire, you’ll know that homes up North tend to embrace the glamorous look, with metallic and leather accents aplenty. Incidentally, this is the perfect look for those winter months when evenings should be spent under piles of fluffy blankets.

3. You like to keep it simple

Move to… THE MIDLANDS

Those straight-talking Midland-ers prefer to keep things simple. No muss, no fuss – just minimalism and muted colours, thank you.

4. You’re all about Hygge

Move to… SCOTLAND

Did you know that the Scots love Hygge so much they have their own version of it. Called, Còsagach, it literally translates as ‘feeling snug, sheltered and warm’.

5. You’ve got a thing for vintage finds

Move to… SOUTH-EAST ENGLAND

Eclectic creativity is the name of the game in the South East – yes, we’re looking at you with the Mid-Century sofa, vintage typewriter and Crosley turntable.

6. You’re traditional with a twist

Move to.. SOUTH-WEST ENGLAND

This one’s a little vague, but a modern/traditional mash up is the way they do things in the South West. We’re thinking Agas, florals and flagstone floors with a few townhouse twists.

7. You dream of escaping to the country

Move to.. EAST ANGLIA

When they’re at home East Anglians are sticklers for that cool, country vibe – shabby-yet-stylish, with delicate colour-schemes.

Which look do you most identify with? And where is your spiritual decorating home?