Poundland is now selling apartments on Rightmove which will set you back £85,000 - here's everything we know
The brand has branched out to property this year
Poundland is now selling apartments - yep, you heard that right! Above a store in Elgin, Scotland you will find the first Poundland flat on the market after a six-year refurbishment.
The one thing you need to know about Poundland is that you are guaranteed a bargain when you step through its doors. And over the years, we’ve been consistently impressed by the brand's home decor bargains.
It’s a go-to for budget decorating ideas, however, I hate to say the flat itself is not retailing for £1 - in fact, it’s listed on Rightmove for £85,000. But with the average home costing £309,000 according to the latest ONS House Price Index, in true Poundland fashion this flat is one of the cheapest on the market.
Inside the apartments
It may sound like an unorthodox choice for the brand to move into property, but there is a story behind it. Back in 2019, Poundland purchased an old bank (and heritage building) in Elgin’s town centre, becoming the first store the chain owned outright. What followed was a six-year refurbishment of the four flats that resided above the shop.
The first one, an £85,000 one bed, is now available to buy - but here’s what makes the flats interesting, they are all decked out with products from Poundland.
Now I’m no snob when it comes to Poundland - in fact, you’ll catch me browsing its aisles fairly regularly. Looking at the pictures, the decor looks far more expensive than it is. One of the properties has been styled with products that cost £1 or less from the store below.
Poundland has used its latest Pepco Homewares collection to style the flats including upcycling a £6 rug to create a pouffe and has even included its iconic mushroom lamp.
Bringing the building back to life and restoring it to its former glory has been no easy task but we know how much this building means to the people of Elgin and Moray,’ Alan Smallman, Poundland’s transformation director who led the restoration project commented.
‘We hope the love we’ve shown it will be a catalyst for more investment into Elgin and its high street.
‘I’d like to thank the whole team that’s helped bring us back home here in Elgin.’
The current one-bed available includes an open-plan kitchen and living room, shower room and a bright double bedroom - ideal for anyone living on their own.
Get the look
Here are just a few of the standout buys adorning the new Poundland apartments.
I love the neutral colourway of this vase - it will let your flowers do all the talking.
Green is a a colour trend this year - add it to your tableware with these gorgeous earthy green place mats.
I think it's safe to say Poundland and well and truly conquered the high street!
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
