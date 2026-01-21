Home decorator and content creator Leah Hodson is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on overhauling a home with clever DIY and decorating tricks. See the rest of her articles here.

Starting DIY can be very daunting - I’ve been there. There are so many tools to choose from, but you’ve got no idea what the right tool is for the job you have in mind - don’t worry, I’ve got you!

Buying our first home was also when we bought our first power tools - a combi drill, jigsaw and sander. They got me through so many projects and built my confidence along the way.

Since then, I’ve added a circular saw, mitre saw, nail gun and router to my growing collection - not all at once, but as each new project called for it!

Power drill

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

This one is a total household staple - the quintessential power tool that somehow doesn’t even feel like a power tool. I use mine so often that I ended up buying a second one as a backup. It’s essential for everyday jobs like putting up blinds, but it really comes into its own on bigger projects too.

I use it to drill pilot holes when building floating shelves, and even for cutting out neat holes for radiator pipes when laying laminate flooring. Once you have one, you’ll genuinely wonder how you ever managed without it.

Top tip: If you live in an older home with solid walls, invest in a carbide drill bit. It’ll save your back and a small fortune in snapped drill bits when all you’re trying to do is hang a simple picture frame!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sander

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

If, like me, you find sanding the most soul-destroying part of any DIY, this is the tool that will save your sanity. A sander is an essential, simply because it makes an otherwise tedious job so much quicker.

When choosing between a mouse sander and an orbital sander, it really comes down to scale. A mouse sander is perfect for precision work – think corners, edges and tight spots, whilst an orbital sander is designed for larger, flat surfaces.

I used a mouse sander for five years before finally adding an orbital sander to my toolkit, so if you’re only investing in one, I’d recommend the mouse sander. It can still handle most jobs, it just takes a little longer on the big areas.

Jigsaw

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

Saws can feel a bit overwhelming because there are so many options, each designed for different jobs. I have a jigsaw, circular saw and mitre saw, but if you’re just starting out with DIY, I’d always recommend a jigsaw first.

It’s incredibly versatile – perfect for precision cuts like adding a wave detail to shelves, but also capable of tackling bigger tasks such as cutting MDF down to size. That said, you can absolutely skip some of that stress now thanks to B&Q’s cutting service or companies like Cut My, who’ll cut sheet wood to size for you.

If you’re feeling brave enough to lay your own laminate flooring (or, like me, forced into it thanks to questionable smells coming from the old floor), a jigsaw will be your hero. Whilst a mitre saw can help, it simply can’t handle the detailed cuts around pipes and edges in the same way a jigsaw can.

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

The right tools really do make all the difference. They bring confidence, precision and a whole lot less frustration to any project. And the best part? You don’t need to invest in anything fancy or expensive - there are so many affordable tools that do the job brilliantly.

We rarely question buying a new outfit for a one-off occasion, so investing in a few good, budget-friendly tools that will support you through countless DIYs feels like a far more sensible indulgence. With the right kit to hand, projects feel easier, results look better, and taking on the next job suddenly feels completely doable!