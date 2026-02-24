I’ve made clutter invisible by adding this £25 game-changer to my home – and it still keeps the essentials nearby when I need them

While I may be Ideal Home’s Editor for all things decluttering and organising, I’ll be the first to admit that I struggle to get rid of clutter. I let my emotions get the better of me, and I’ve spent years filling my (admittedly very small) home with stuff. But recently, I added ‘clutter buckets’ to my home, and I have to admit that it’s tidier and more organised than ever.

Yes, I’ve recently been taking inspiration from the things people with tidy homes always have and making changes to the way I organise my small house. But the reality is that a huge portion of the stuff I’ve collected over the years can’t just be thrown away, as they’re still used on a regular basis - and that’s where a clutter bucket can help.

A clutter bucket is one of the best clutter busters you can use in a small home, offering a home for those ugly-but-practical items you know for sure you can’t get rid of. The idea is that you make clutter invisible by popping it in these buckets, freeing up surface space in the process - and this is how you can use it in your home, too.

What is a clutter bucket?

The beauty is that clutter buckets can be whatever you want them to be. For example, there’s the option to add them as a more temporary fixture to your home, like a stair basket that collects everyday clutter and can be taken back upstairs in one fell swoop.

Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co, explains further. She says, ‘Clutter buckets can be incredibly supportive for those in-between items, the things that don’t currently have a defined home or simply need to be returned to their proper place later.’

She adds, ‘They give you somewhere to put items, which means you can clear surfaces quickly when guests are coming over or when you’re feeling overstimulated by visual clutter. Used well, they act as a temporary holding zone that restores calm in minutes and prevents small items from spreading across every surface.’

Alternatively, you could make them a more permanent addition to your home and turn them into what some may also call a ‘drop zone.’ This is a designated, intentional area in your home used to store essentials you still need nearby but don’t necessarily want on show.

This is generally how I’ve been using them in my house, which is why I’ve opted for storage baskets with lids, as I can quite literally shut the clutter away without it impacting how my home looks. I’ve used them to store everything from remote controls and spare blankets to tidy my living room, to the kitchen essentials that would typically spread out across my worktops.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be a bucket or basket, though. You could opt for a bowl to put your keys in when you walk through the door, a caddy to give your miscellaneous bathroom items a home, or a storage ottoman bench in your bedroom for those items you don’t want sitting on a pile on the floor. The opportunities really are endless.

However, Shannon warns that you do need to be careful when adding clutter buckets to your home, as they can just as quickly make clutter worse if you take them for granted. She says, ‘Over time, one bucket can quietly turn into several piles around the house, and that accumulation can start to feel overwhelming.’

Because of this, it’s important to take stock of your clutter buckets every couple of weeks to ensure they’re serving their purpose and not hoarding unnecessary clutter.

Why you need to add a clutter bucket to your home

1. They keep ugly-but-practical items nearby

Like most of us, I dream of a home that’s tidy and clutter-free. But the reality is that everyday life requires many ugly items that serve a purpose and need to be kept nearby. That’s why a clutter bucket can work wonders: it allows you to keep these items invisible while still available when you need them.

By stashing them away in a clutter bucket and placing it in a corner of a room, or even underneath a sofa or in a cupboard, you know exactly where they are when you need them. They’ll also be out of sight, so will keep visual clutter to a minimum and let your home decor shine. This is especially true if you opt for one with a lid.

2. They can be used in any room or space

Storage baskets and boxes are so well-rounded that they really can work in any room, meaning you can add a clutter bucket to any space in your house. Like those who have a tidy hallway, I have a small clutter bucket just inside my front door, but a larger one works equally as well in my bedroom.

There are so many different options on the market, too, so you can choose a design that works for your space - whether that’s a wicker storage basket or cheaper plastic baskets that you know you’ll be able to stash somewhere that’s out of sight.

3. They encourage better routines

One of the main reasons I swear by clutter buckets is that they’ve completely changed my mindset around decluttering and cleaning. Before, I used to struggle with the lack of storage in my house, so every day essentials would have to be on show on any available surface. Since adding clutter buckets into the mix, however, I’ve started tidying and cleaning more - simply because I can.

After all, a clearer, clutter-free space opens up the space for cleaning and makes it easier than ever. And I’ve found this to be especially noticeable in my kitchen, and now I’m able to clean my entire kitchen in 15 minutes or less. Plus, I set aside a few minutes each week to go through the clutter bucket and ensure I’m only keeping what I really need.

